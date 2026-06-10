House of Reps Press Corps to reaffirm commitment to passing State Police Bill as to address worsening security challenges confronting the country

Deputy speaker of House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu in a group photograph [middle) with 37. Caucus Leaders in the Green Chamber Members House of Representatives addressing Members of House of Representatives Press Corps to reaffirm its Commitment to Passing the State Police Bill on Thursday. as part of an effort to address the Worsening Security Challenges Confronting the Country, held at the National Assembly in Abuja…PHOTO: ANAYO OPARA.

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