HOC Capital Club Names Olanipekun Council of Chairmen President

HOC Capital Club has formally inducted Chief Wole Olanipekun, CFR, SAN, one of Nigeria’s most respected legal luminaries and elder statesmen, as President of the Council of Chairmen and Grand Patron of the Club.

The landmark event brought together distinguished business leaders, policymakers,

diplomats, traditional rulers, investors, and professionals, reflecting the Club’s growing role as a platform for leadership, advocacy, economic diplomacy, and human capital

development.

Among the eminent personalities present was His Excellency Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former Governor of Delta State, who emphasized the responsibility of the older generation to intentionally empower emerging entrepreneurs, industrialists, professionals, and policymakers. He noted that sustainable national development depends on creating opportunities for younger leaders to access mentorship, knowledge, networks, and institutional support.

Chief Ibori commended HOC Capital Club as a platform capable of fostering intergenerational collaboration and leadership development, stressing that Nigeria’s future prosperity will be shaped by how effectively today’s leaders invest in the next generation.

Speaking at the event, Founder and Chairman of HOC Capital Club, Mr. Olufemi Badejo, described the induction as a defining moment in the Club’s journey.

“When we conceived HOC Capital Club, we envisioned more than a private members’ club. We envisioned a platform where global connectivity, economic collaboration, and leadership development could thrive. In Chief Wole Olanipekun, we found the ideal leader to help guide that vision.”

Mr. Badejo recalled that when he first shared the vision for the Club with Chief Olanipekun over eighteen months ago, the distinguished legal icon offered a simple but powerful directive: “Go and build it.”

In his acceptance remarks, Chief Olanipekun highlighted the importance of intentionally guiding the next generation through strategic alignment, mentorship, and leadership development focused on the future of Nigeria.

Using a sporting analogy, he described leadership as “passing the ball” from one generation to another, ensuring younger leaders are equipped to succeed. He further likened nation-building to a relay race, where the older generation must carefully, timely, and precisely pass the baton to the next generation to carry the race forward.

According to him, HOC Capital Club provides the ideal platform for this transfer of knowledge, leadership, and opportunity.

Founded by Mr. Olufemi Badejo, HOC Capital Club is an exclusive institution dedicated to connecting globally minded leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers, industrialists, and second citizenship holders, while fostering leadership development, international collaboration, and economic growth across Africa and beyond.

For a better society

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