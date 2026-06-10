High Chief Ifekudu’s Gold Reef Villa emerges headline sponsor of MC Bob’s Magnificent comedy show

A leading property firm, Gold Reef Villa Ltd, has emerged as the headline sponsor of the annual comedy show, The Magnificent, organised by a veteran Abuja-based entertainer, MC Bob.

Owned by a renowned oil and gas investor and building contractor, High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu, the firm has a well-established track record of supporting entertainment and sponsoring talent development.

In a video message, Chief Ifekudu expressed delight that his firm was chosen as the headline sponsor of the event taking place on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

He assured the organization will offer the needed support to ensure the overwhelming success of the event.

The comedy show by Magnificent House of Humour holds yearly and is one of the most anticipated star-studded events where top comedians come to thrill the residents of the nation’s capital with rib-cracking comedy.

This year, the event is sure to record a massive turn out of fun seekers who will be at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja venue of the event.

They will be thrilled by top-rated entertainers to rib-cracking comedy that will get them rolling in laughter.

MC Bob is one of the veteran comedians in Abuja who have left a legacy in the nation’s capital entertainment landscape.

He has performed at high-profile events with highly respected individuals in attendance.

MC Bob not long ago assembled who-is-who in Abuja entertainment space for his “Deep in Thought” comedy show where notable comedians, including Sabinus, MC Shortcut himself, Sarkin Dariya, Ushbebe, Kennyblaq, Nduka and others performed.

Last year, he embarked on a comedy tour in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar and the United Kingdom.

Highly respected among his colleagues in the nation’s entertainment space, MC Bob is also known for the roles he has played in grooming young entertainers for stardom.

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