Group unveils campaign vehicles, uniforms for Mbah’s re-election drive

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

A pro-Peter Mbah support group, Tomorrow Is Here Movement, has unveiled campaign vehicles, uniforms, musical instruments, public address systems and other mobilization materials ahead of the 2027 governorship election, declaring its readiness to intensify grassroots advocacy for the governor’s second-term bid.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony in Enugu on Tuesday, the Convener of the group, Hon. Tony Okonkwo, said the initiative was part of the movement’s contribution towards sustaining support for Governor Mbah, whom he described as a transformational leader deserving of another term in office.

Okonkwo explained that the newly unveiled vehicles were donated by public-spirited individuals and organizations impressed by the governor’s performance in governance and leadership.

He expressed appreciation to supporters of the project, including Fontana Group of Companies, former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Chairman of Igboeze South Local Government Area, Barr. Ferdinand Ukwueze, the management of Tribu Hotel, and several other contributors for their support.

According to him, the movement would deploy the vehicles, musical instruments and public address systems to promote awareness of the achievements of the Mbah administration and mobilise support for the governor when the official campaign season begins.

“We are thinking ahead and preparing for the future. We have already launched a state-of-the-art band and today we are unveiling vehicles, musical instruments, public address systems and uniforms for the project. These resources will be put to good use in advancing our vision and communicating the achievements of this administration,” he said.

The convener commended members and supporters of the movement for embracing what he described as Governor Mbah’s bold vision for Enugu State, adding that the administration’s projects and programmes were already transforming lives across the state.

He cited the government’s investments in education, security, infrastructure, youth empowerment, women’s economic development and transportation as evidence of what he termed “purposeful leadership.”

“Wherever you look, you can see signature projects and legacy programmes that are changing lives. From smart schools and free education to improved security, economic growth, infrastructure development and youth empowerment, the governor has created opportunities for the people,” Okonkwo stated.

He urged residents who were yet to identify with the movement to join what he described as a people-driven initiative, insisting that Governor Mbah remained the best candidate to continue the state’s development trajectory.

Following the unveiling, thousands of supporters embarked on a road procession across major parts of Enugu metropolis to sensitise residents on voter participation and the need to register for future elections.

The procession moved through Ogui Road, New Haven, Independence Layout, Emene, New Layout, Obeagu, Asata, Maryland, Coal Camp and GRA, attracting enthusiastic responses from residents who joined the rally and expressed support for Mbah’s re-election.

Okonkwo further added that the awareness campaign was aimed at deepening political participation and consolidating public support for the administration’s development agenda.

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