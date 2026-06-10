Foreign Affairs Ministry disowns fake letter to Liberia, warns against circulation

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has disowned a fake letter circulating online that was purportedly signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and addressed to the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Liberia.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the ministry said the document is fake, unauthorized and did not emanate from any official channel of the Federal Government. The letter allegedly referenced statements by a Nigerian religious leader.

The ministry described the document as a fabrication intended to mislead the public and create diplomatic discord between Nigeria and Liberia. It said a preliminary review showed inconsistencies with established diplomatic communication procedures and official correspondence protocols.

The ministry urged the public, media organizations, and stakeholders to disregard the letter and avoid circulating unverified documents. It added that relevant authorities have been notified and security agencies are working to trace the source and bring perpetrators to account.

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