Falcon’s 32 Years in Nigerian Energy Sector Signals Stability, Growth and Market Expansion

Falcon Corporation Limited, one of Nigeria’s longest-operating indigenous gas and energy infrastructure companies, is marking over three decades of unbroken operations, using the milestone not just as a moment of reflection, but as a deliberate signal of where the company is headed.

Founded in 1994, Falcon has spent 32 years building licensed gas distribution infrastructure, developing proven logistics capacity, establishing an LPG Tank Farm and Jetty facility, sustaining operational presence in Ikorodu, Lagos, one of Nigeria’s most active industrial corridors. That foundation has now become the launchpad for accelerated growth and market expansion.

“As we reflect on how far we have come since 1994, it is also important that we take a moment to recognise the scale of what has been built”, said Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo. ” Today, Falcon is a respected and established brand within our industry. That reputation has not come easily, it has been earned overtime through consistent delivery, responsible operations, and a commitment to operational excellence”.

Thirty-two years as an indigenous Nigerian energy company in a sector shaped by multinational capital, joint venture structures, and volatile operating conditions, Falcon has grown by competing on integrity, focused execution, community trust, and operational discipline. The company now holds an ‘A’ long-term and ‘A1’ short-term credit rating from Agusto & Co., a marker of institutional credibility that few indigenous players in the sector can match.

The growth signal comes at a defining moment for Nigeria’s energy landscape. Federal Government policy is pushing hard on domestic gas utilisation, and LPG penetration in underserved markets is accelerating. The infrastructure gap between supply and demand remains significant, and Falcon is taking the lead, buoyed by its operational depth and physical assets to enhance product access.

Audrey Joe-Ezigbo credited the company’s longevity equally to the consistency of its people and the strength of its assets. ” Over the past thirty-two years, we have invested billions of Naira in infrastructure development, building assets and capabilities that continue to serve not just our business, but the wider energy ecosystem. We have created thousands of direct jobs and supported hundreds of thousands of indirect livelihoods, contributing meaningfully to economic activity and stability.

“Beyond that, we have played an active role in shaping the industry itself, supporting gas advocacy, contributing to policy conversations, and helping to advance the development of a more structured and sustainable energy sector whilst impacting communities, supporting enterprise, and enabling access in ways that extend beyond our immediate operations. More importantly, we have done all of this while building a business that is resilient, credible, and positioned for the future”.

As Nigeria’s energy transition debate sharpens and gas consolidates its role as the pragmatic bridge fuel of choice, Falcon Corporation’s combination of strategic infrastructure, financial credibility, community embeddedness and over three decades of hard-won operational experience positions it as one of the sector’s trajectory.

Founded in 1994, Falcon Corporation Limited is an indigenous Nigerian energy infrastructure company operating in the midstream and downstream gas sectors. It builds and operates gas distribution networks for industrial and commercial clients in Ikorodu, Lagos, and has expanded into LPG trading, distribution, and tank farm operations. The Company also leads the Optimera project where it operates gas distribution networks for industrial and commercial clients in the Lagos Free Trade Zone. The Company holds an ‘A’ long-term and ‘A1’ short-term credit rating from Agusto & Co.