Enugu Police debunk report of school attack, trail originator of false posting

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has debunked a false and misleading report currently circulating on social media.

The report had alleged that armed herdsmen attacked a school in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

However, the Command stated without ambiguity that no such attack occurred in any school within the Local Government Area or any other part of the State.

The Command wrote, “On-the-spot security assessments, intelligence gathering, operational actions and discreet investigations immediately launched by the Command clearly revealed that no such attack occurred in any school within Ezeagu Local Government Area or elsewhere in Enugu State.

“The Command notes with concern the deliberate fabrication and circulation of such unfounded information, which is capable of inciting fear, creating unnecessary panic, and misleading members of the public, including school administrators, teachers, students, pupils, and parents. Consequently, efforts have been intensified to identify, apprehend, and prosecute the individual(s) responsible for originating and disseminating the false report.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, psc, mspsp, has directed the Command’s Tactical and Intelligence Units to intensify efforts to ensure that the originators and peddlers of the false report are arrested and made to face the full weight of the law. He reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property and the maintenance of peace, safety, and public order in schools and across Enugu State.”

CP Giwa further urged residents to disregard the report and remain calm, law-abiding, and security conscious, while promptly reporting suspicious persons, activities, and other security concerns to the nearest Police Station or any security agency.

Members of the public may also reach the Command through the following emergency numbers: 08032003702, 08086671202, 112, 09134666668, or 09134448093.

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