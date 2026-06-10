Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria pays courtesy visit to deputy speaker at his office in Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu [right], with the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Mariam Palmero, who led the Delegates during the courtesy visit to the Deputy Speaker in his office at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.
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