Bayelsa NAWOJ reaffirms commitment to women, children’s welfare

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenegoa

The Nigerian Association of women Journalists (NAWOJ), Bayelsa state chapter, has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the welfare of women children, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups following the inauguration of a new set of state executives to steer the affairs of the association for another three years term.

The commitment was reiterated during the triennial conference and inauguration of state executives held at the Ernest Ikoli press centre, Azikoro Road, Ekeki, Yenagoa.

Mrs. Grace Orumieyefa was re-elected and inaugurated as chairperson alongside other executive members for a second term in office.

Speaking at the event, the secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) South South zone F and secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Bayelsa state council, Dr. John Angese, commended the Bayelsa NAWOJ chapter for its resilience, professionalism and impactful contributions to society.

Dr. Angese praised the association’s numerous outreach programmes in schools and communities, describing them as laudable initiatives that complement the efforts of the NUJ in advancing social development and public enlightenment.

He also applauded the peaceful and rancour-free election that returned the executives unopposed, noting that unity transparency and mutual trust remain essential ingredients for the growth and sustainability of professional bodies.

In her inauguration remarks, the Vice President of NAWOJ zone F, Mrs. Stella Macaulay, described the Bayelsa chapter as one of the most peaceful and united in the zone.

She urged members to sustain the spirit of cooperation and continue amplifying the voices of women in leadership, governance and national development.

Mrs. Macaulay emphasized the importance of solidarity among female journalists and encouraged members to remain steadfast in advancing the interests of women and society through responsible and ethical journalism.

Administering the oath of office, legal practitioner, Mrs. Diseye Egberipou charged the newly inaugurated executives to uphold the principles of integrity, accountability and dedication in the discharge of their responsibilities.

In her acceptance speech, the re-elected chairperson, Mrs. Grace Orumieyefa, expressed profound gratitude to members for the confidence reposed in her leadership. She described her over 15-year journey in NAWOJ from treasurer to vice chairperson and now chairperson as one shaped by mentorship, support and an unwavering commitment to service.

Mrs. Orumieyefa pledged to consolidate on the achievements of previous administrations by strengthening advocacy for women, children, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups,she also promised to prioritize capacity building, professional development and strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing the relevance and effectiveness of female journalists in Bayelsa state.

The Chairperson further called on members to embrace unity, cooperation and collective responsibility, stressing that the success of the association depends on the commitment and active participation of all members.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the chairman of the NUJ Bayelsa state council, Comrade Tonye Yemoleigha, the financial secretary of the council, Mr. Theophilus Agidee, commended the peaceful transition and lauded female journalists in the state for their role in promoting issues affecting women and other vulnerable groups.

Also speaking, former NAWOJ zone F Vice President, Mrs. Timinepre Jombo-Idoko, congratulated the new executive and urged members to work collectively to support the chairperson in achieving the association’s goals and objectives.

Former Bayelsa NAWOJ chairperson, Mrs. Maria Olodi-Osumah, praised the unity within the association and encouraged members to sustain the spirit of cooperation,similarly, former zone F board of trustees member and director at the Bayelsa state newspaper Corporation (Newwave), Madam Peace Sinclair, called for continued support for the leadership to enable it to consolidate on its achievements.

The newly inaugurated executive members included, Mrs. Blessing Agadaga-Oti as Vice Chairperson, Mrs. Eyel Ikisikpo-Banabo as Secretary, Mrs. Deintei Otavie-Ugiri as Assistant Secretary, Mrs. Patience Nicks-Osuoto as Treasurer, and Mrs. Peregborobofa Angese-Engonanabo as Financial Secretary.

For a better society

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