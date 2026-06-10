APC Primaries: Obasa distances self from protests, says he’s a peace-loving party man

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has warned against the use of his name to fuel protests or rallies in the aftermath of the House of Assembly primaries.

He also frowned upon attempts to link him and scapegoat him for the wave of protests across the state.

On Tuesday, June 9, party members from different local governments, including Badagry, Mushin, Amuwo-Odofin, Eti-Osa, Somolu, Ajeromi, and Oshodi, among others, staged a protest at the APC Secretariat on ACME Road, Ikeja, accusing party leaders of manipulating the outcome of the primaries and demanding transparency.

This was the culmination of several protests that had swept through the state since the Lagos chapter of the party released a list of candidates purported to have won their primary elections.

Consequently, a slew of WhatsApp messages had circulated claiming that Speaker Obasa devoted N2bn to organise the protests.

In his reaction, Speaker Obasa said, “It is foolhardy, malicious, misleading, and baseless for anybody to assume or imply that I will import or mobilise protesters from different local governments to the secretariat. To achieve what exactly?

“I am not a candidate in the disputed election, so why and how will I devote such an amount of money to organising protests?

“I am a peace-loving party man, and I abhor the use of my name and office for any form of illegality or to sow division within the party.”

Speaker Obasa reaffirmed, “My steadfast commitment remains the unity, peace, and progress of our great party and the people of Lagos State.”

For a better society

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