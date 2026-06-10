Anambra to tackle housing deficit, rent increase with new policy

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Anambra State Government has decried the rising cost of rent and housing deficits in the state and is planning to develop a policy for mass housing in partnership with the private sector to address the challenges and ensure sufficient housing supply.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Value Reformation, Law Mefor, on Tuesday.

Mefor said the decision to develop a mass housing policy and other key resolutions were taken during the Anambra State Executive Council meeting at the Light House, Awka, on Monday.

According to him, a law on the protection of public property and regulation of the scrap business was also proposed for monitoring and surveillance, adding that the proposed law will require the licensing of scrap dealers, including those dealing in scrapped vehicles.

He added that the legislation follows increasing reports of vandalism and theft of public property in the state.

The statement read, “On June 8, 2026, the Soludo government’s second-term Anambra State Executive Council met for the second time at the Light House, Awka, and made several significant decisions, including to develop a policy for mass housing.

“The Council decried the housing deficit in Anambra State. It resolved to tackle the supply side to address the twin issues of rising house rents and the private sector’s partnership with the government to ensure sufficient housing in the state.

“Companies bidding for projects to show proof of tax worthiness. The Council insisted that tax worthiness be part of the prequalification requirements before any company can henceforth participate in bidding for projects in the state.

“This will further ensure that the state fully benefits from companies doing projects in the state as responsible corporate partners.

“The Council also resolved to henceforth involve professionals from relevant departments and faculties in the universities in the state in project design, execution and delivery. This way, professionals in the universities will be able to match theory with practice.

“For purposes of monitoring and surveillance, the proposed law will require the licensing of scrap dealers, including those dealing in scrapped vehicles. The legislation follows increasing reports of vandalism and theft of public property in the state.”

According to him, the Council also approved some projects, including the construction of a floodwater diversion channel at Ezioko, Oko-Nanka, Orumba North LGA, as well as the supply and installation of new medical equipment and accessories at the General Hospital, Oroma Etiti.

“The Council approved the sum of N801.6 million for the construction of a floodwater diversion channel at Ezioko, Oko-Nanka, Orumba North LGA, awarded to Lebtech Construction Ltd.

“The sum of N279,488,986.35 for the supply and installation of new medical equipment and accessories at the General Hospital, Oroma Etiti, was awarded to Calyzid Ventures.

“The sum of N92,693,289.65 for the construction of general external works/landscaping at the Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe (NOCEN), was awarded to Ozoh United Ventures Nig. Ltd,” the statement added.

Mefor also said the Council observed a minute of silence in honour of Lt. Gen. Chikadibia Isaac Obiakor, who passed recently.

“Lt. General Obiakor (Rtd), an illustrious son of the state, had a meritorious military career as a member of the 10th Regular Course, serving the Nigerian Army and the nation at regimental, brigade, and divisional levels. Notably, he served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division and later as the Chief of Administration at Army Headquarters.

“He also served with distinction as the Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in Liberia and was the first African to ever hold the position of the United Nations Military Adviser for Peacekeeping Operations in New York in 2008,” the statement noted.

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