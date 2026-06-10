Fifth edition of Ecobank Adire Lagos kicks off June 11

..Top exhibitors from Ghana, Sierra Leone, others to participate

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Ecobank Nigeria has concluded plans for the fifth edition of the highly anticipated Ecobank Adire Lagos Experience, reaffirming its readiness to host local and international brands, partners, customers and visitors at the four-day fair.

The event is scheduled to hold from June 11 to 14, 2026, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos.

The in a statement said, it has put in place all necessary arrangements to ensure a seamless, secure and memorable experience for exhibitors and attendees, further underscoring its commitment to promoting African creativity, entrepreneurship and intra-African trade.

Among the international exhibitors confirmed for this year’s edition are Creative Hub Africa and Shades of Class from Sierra Leone, Drame Khadidatou from Senegal, Tampoori from Ghana, and Naylah Collection from the Republic of Benin.

Their participation highlights the growing continental appeal of the Ecobank Adire Lagos Experience as a platform for cultural exchange, business collaboration and market access across Africa.

The event will also feature more than 100 exhibitors and vendors, including leading Nigerian brands such as Obida Design Associates, This Is Us, Imani Kids, Ashabi Fads, E25Dresses, Miné by Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Buss Fabrics Store, Aina Aladire and many others, showcasing the richness of African craftsmanship, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Speaking on the Bank’s preparedness for the event, Head of SMEs, Partnerships and Collaborations at Ecobank Nigeria, Omoboye Odu, said all arrangements have been successfully concluded to deliver a rewarding experience for exhibitors, partners, customers and visitors throughout the four-day fair.

According to her, attendees can look forward to a vibrant showcase of fashion, craftsmanship, art, music, culture and entrepreneurship, with participants drawn from Nigeria and several other African countries.

“We are fully prepared and excited to welcome guests from across Nigeria and the African continent to another edition of the Ecobank Adire Lagos Experience.

“From exhibition spaces and cultural showcases to networking opportunities and customer engagement activities, every necessary arrangement has been put in place to ensure a seamless and rewarding experience for all attendees,” Odu said.

She added that “The Ecobank Adire Lagos Experience continues to evolve as a unique platform that connects creatives, entrepreneurs and consumers from across Africa.

“Attendees can look forward to exceptional products, interactive sessions, entertainment, cultural exhibitions and valuable opportunities to build relationships, explore new markets and expand their businesses,” she said.

Over the years, the Ecobank Adire Lagos Experience has grown into one of Nigeria’s foremost platforms for promoting indigenous textile production, supporting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMES) and showcasing the ingenuity of African creatives.

The event has also played a significant role in expanding market access for businesses while preserving and celebrating Africa’s rich cultural heritage.

Beyond the exhibition, participants will have opportunities to network, explore business partnerships, discover unique products and experience the diversity and vibrancy of African culture.

The event is open to the public, and visitors can look forward to an immersive experience that seamlessly blends tradition, innovation, fashion, enterprise and entertainment in a grand celebration of Africa’s creative economy.