3 injured as APC, Accord members clash in Osun

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

There was tension along Aisu, Owode-Ede and Ola-Iya area of Osogbo, Osun State on Tuesday after members of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Accord Party clashed leading to sporadic gunshots.

It was gathered that the incident occurred when a motorcade conveying APC members said to be returning from a political rally in Ile-Ife.

Daily Champion gathered that the violence erupted in Ile-Ife as members of the APC who were in a political rally were reportedly attacked by thugs suspected to be members of the Accord Party.

It was further gathered that they drove dangerously along the route which made some Accord Party members to attack them.

A source named Ife told our correspondent that security operatives attached to the convoy started shooting sporadically to scare away those who attacked them at Aisu junction.

“Accord members had also waited for the convoy at Owode Ede market side to ambush the motorcade. That led to another shooting. One person was killed while two others were seriously injured and taken away to the hospital.”

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, alleged supporters of the APC, of orchestrating violent attacks across several towns in the state, alleging that the incidents were part of a deliberate attempt to destabilize the state ahead of its gubernatorial elections.

Addressing journalists at a press conference on Tuesday, Adeleke expressed concern over what he described as coordinated attacks in Ile-Ife, Ede and Osogbo, allegedly carried out by APC supporters.

He said, “The attackers in a 15 vehicle convoy branded with AMBO pictures further launched attacks at Owode. They then proceeded to Olaiya, Old Garage, Oke Fia and even around Government House.

“Deliberate sponsoring of violence should be condemned by all people of conscience. Election is about the people. The voters should be allowed to make their choice under peaceful atmosphere.”

Reacting to the incident, APC campaign council dismissed allegations that supporters of the party’s governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), were responsible for violent attacks across parts of the state, accusing the governor of shielding political thugs linked to the ruling party.

APC in a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity Committee Campaign Council, Engr. Oluremi Omowaiye, expressed concern over what it described as a growing wave of politically motivated violence allegedly targeted at supporters of its candidate.

He said, “The Council condemns in the strongest terms the growing culture of intimidation, harassment and violence being perpetrated by the criminal elements acting under the influence of the ruling party in the state.

“We call on Governor Ademola Adeleke to immediately call his political foot soldiers, janjaweed and thugs to order before they plunge Osun State into a deeper state of insecurity and make the state more ungovernable.”

However, Governor Adeleke visited the three victims at UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital and General Hospital, Ede, while calling on security agencies, including the National Security Adviser, the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), to pay special attention to the security situation in Osun State.

Meanwhile, the Osun State police command has advised all political parties to suspend political rallies in Oriade Local Government Area, citing credible intelligence and rising security concerns that could trigger violence.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi said the decision became necessary due to the “non-cooperative attitude” of some political actors despite efforts to broker peace.

“This move by the Command is due to non-cooperative attitude of some parties as all efforts by the Command to foster peace ended in a deadlock. This proactive measure is aimed at preventing any breach of peace, maintaining public order, and protecting the lives and property of residents,” the statement read.

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