When a Festival becomes a global conversation: Globacom and the amplification of cultural prestige

By Louis Ibe

In an age where visibility has become a currency of influence, the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival did not merely unfold before the eyes of spectators; it reverberated across continents, digital platforms and cultural corridors, becoming a global conversation.

At the heart of this remarkable amplification stood Globacom, whose enduring sponsorship and strategic brand stewardship have helped transform a revered cultural gathering into an international cultural asset.

The media intelligence report on Ojude Oba 2026 presents a compelling portrait of a festival that has transcended its traditional boundaries.

With media mentions surging by over 56 per cent, audiences reach expanding by more than 75 per cent, and impressions exceeding 745 million, the festival demonstrated an extraordinary capacity to command attention in an increasingly crowded information ecosystem.

Yet beyond the statistics lies a more profound narrative.

Culture, like a precious jewel, derives its value not merely from its existence but from the light cast upon it.

For over two decades, Globacom has served as one of the most consistent custodians of that illumination. Its sponsorship of Ojude Oba has not been a transactional exercise in brand visibility; rather, it has evolved into a long-term investment in cultural preservation, heritage promotion and national identity.

The figures reveal that Globacom maintained the highest sponsor visibility and share of voice among participating brands.

Such prominence is hardly accidental. It reflects years of strategic engagement with a festival that has become a living theatre of Yoruba civilisation, commerce, elegance and communal pride.

The report also shows a remarkable rise in positive sentiment, climbing from 60 per cent in 2025 to 79 per cent in 2026. This improvement mirrors the growing resonance of Ojude Oba among audiences at home and abroad.

Through traditional media, broadcast channels and social platforms, the festival became a digital tapestry woven with narratives of heritage, royalty and collective aspiration.

Significantly, the conversation travelled far beyond Nigeria’s borders, reaching audiences in the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, South Africa and several other countries. In doing so, Ojude Oba emerged not merely as a local celebration but as a cultural export of considerable soft-power value.

Globacom deserves substantial credit for this evolution. Like a master bridge-builder spanning generations, it has connected ancestral traditions with contemporary audiences, ensuring that heritage remains relevant in a rapidly digitising world.

The 2026 Ojude Oba Festival therefore stands as more than a cultural event. It is evidence that when visionary corporate citizenship meets enduring tradition, culture can become influence, heritage can become global currency, and a festival can become a beacon whose light travels far beyond the horizon. In that unfolding story, Globacom remains one of the principal architects of the glow.

Louis Ibe, Media Analyst, PR and Reputation Management Strategist