Three dead, 20 injured as Warri-Itakpe train derails

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

No fewer than three persons were feared dead on Monday after five coaches of a passenger train derailed and overturned at the Agbor Railway Station in Delta State, triggering panic and disrupting activities along the Warri–Itakpe rail corridor.

The incident, which occurred shortly before 11:00 a.m., reportedly involved a train that was being shunted within the station when several coaches suddenly left the tracks and toppled onto their sides, trapping passengers beneath the wreckage.

Eyewitnesses said rescue workers and bystanders raced to the scene to pull victims from the twisted metal before emergency responders arrived.

As of Monday evening, at least three bodies had been recovered, while more than 20 injured passengers were evacuated to the Central Hospital, Agbor, and two private medical facilities for treatment. Victims were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries, including fractures, head trauma and shock.

Firefighters, officials of the Nigerian Red Cross Society and other emergency responders deployed hydraulic equipment and cranes to lift the overturned coaches, amid concerns that additional victims could still be trapped.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) confirmed the incident and announced the immediate suspension of all services on the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS) corridor pending a comprehensive safety audit.

In a brief statement made available to journalists, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NRC, Kayode Opeifa, said emergency response teams and other relevant authorities were already on the ground managing the situation and providing assistance to affected passengers.

He added that the corporation was closely monitoring developments and would issue a detailed statement after preliminary investigations had been concluded.

“The NRC urges members of the public to remain calm and rely only on official channels for verified information,” the statement said.

A senior railway official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that a team of engineers would carry out a thorough inspection of the track infrastructure and rolling stock to determine whether any structural defects contributed to the accident.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has reportedly expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and directed the State Ministry of Health to provide free emergency medical treatment for survivors.

Authorities have since launched a full investigation into the cause of the derailment, while rescue and recovery operations continued into the evening. Further official details are expected as the inquiry progresses.

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