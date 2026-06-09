Taraba approves recruitment of 550 health personnel

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Taraba State Government, through the State Health Service Management Board, has commenced the recruitment and interview process for 480 nurses and midwives aimed at addressing the shortage of healthcare personnel across the state.

The ongoing exercise, taking place at the Health Service Management Board headquarters in Jalingo, involves the screening and interviewing of applicants through professional and competency-based assessments to ensure that only qualified candidates are selected.

Speaking during the exercise, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr. Garba Danjuma, disclosed that more than 4,000 applicants applied through the recruitment portal despite the state’s approval to employ only 550 health workers.

According to him, the recruitment drive is targeted at engaging qualified nurses and midwives to bridge existing manpower gaps in health facilities across Taraba State.

“We opened our recruitment portal in search of qualified nurses and midwives, and over 4,000 applications were received. However, the state government has approved only 550 positions. Our focus is to ensure that only competent and qualified professionals are recruited,” he said.

The Taraba State Commissioner for Health, Budiya Buma, who visited the interview venue, reiterated the commitment of Governor Agbu Kefas to revamping and revitalising the health sector in the state.

The commissioner assured applicants that the recruitment exercise would be conducted transparently and strictly on merit.

“This administration is committed to strengthening healthcare delivery in Taraba State. The recruitment process will be based on merit, competence and professionalism, not on personal connections or influence,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Health Service Management Board, Dr. Ebenezer Apake, said the recruitment exercise, which is expected to last between two and three days, is focused mainly on nurses and midwives.

He explained that successful candidates would be recommended for employment after the completion of the screening process, adding that the Board remains committed to staff welfare and career progression.

Dr. Apake further assured workers of the Board’s commitment to regular promotion exercises, noting that the issue was discussed during the Board’s 39th meeting.

The recruitment exercise is part of the Taraba State Government’s broader efforts to strengthen healthcare service delivery and improve access to quality medical care across the state.

For a better society

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