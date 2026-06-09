Taraba APC crisis: Court adjourns hearing to July 1

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Federal High Court in Jalingo, Taraba State, has adjourned until July 1, 2026, for the definite hearing of a suit seeking the nullification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship primary election in the state.

Justice Mashkur Salisu adjourned on Monday following the alleged failure of the defendants to file and serve their statements of defence.

The suit was filed by an APC chairmanship aspirant, Abdulhadi Lau, who is challenging the conduct and outcome of the party’s primary election.

Lau is asking the court to invalidate the exercise, alleging that he was unlawfully excluded from participating despite purchasing the party’s nomination forms and meeting all the requirements.

According to the claimant, he completed all the necessary procedures and was duly qualified for the primary election but was denied the opportunity to participate in the process without any valid explanation.

He contended that his exclusion violated his constitutional rights and undermined the principles of internal democracy within the party.

Through his legal team, Lau urged the court to intervene and ensure that justice is served, arguing that allowing such actions to stand could set a dangerous precedent for the country’s democratic system.

He further appealed to the court to protect the integrity of the electoral process, maintaining that the exclusion of qualified aspirants from party primaries threatens democratic governance.

During Monday’s proceedings, counsel to the plaintiff informed the court that the defendants had yet to file their statements of defence, prompting Justice Salisu to adjourn the matter until July 1 for a definite hearing.

The court is expected to hear arguments from all parties on the adjourned date as the legal challenge over the APC chairmanship primary election in the State continues.

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