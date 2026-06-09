SEPLAT’S NEW EMPIRE: Effy Okon Takes the Wheel as CEO While Tony Elumelu Steps in as Chairman to Build Africa’s First Indigenous IOC

By Kunle Odusola-Stevenson

For decades, the playbook for the African oil and gas sector followed a predictable script. Multinational titans—the historical International Oil Companies (IOCs)—extracted crude from the continent’s rich subsurface, while local indigenous firms operated on the margins, constrained by a lack of capital, infrastructure, and deep technical expertise.

Today, that old script is being rewritten.

As global majors accelerate their exit from onshore and shallow-water basins across West Africa to satisfy European and American carbon mandates, a new breed of indigenous “super-independents” is stepping into the vacuum. At the absolute vanguard of this historic transition is Seplat Energy PLC (LSE: SEPL, NGX: SEPLAT), a dual-listed corporate powerhouse that has evolved from a local producer into an aggressive regional consolidator.

But as Seplat expands its footprint, the core question for international public markets has shifted: Can an indigenous player manage the immense operational, technical, and capital-intensive complexities of a rapidly evolving energy landscape?

The Seplat Board delivered its definitive answer with a landmark succession announcement. Outgoing CEO Roger Brown will step down, handing the reins to Engr. Effiong “Effy” Okon as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director. Concurrently, global business tycoon Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, whose Heirs Holdings commands a dominant 20.07% stake in the company, will assume the role of Chairman of the Board.

By pairing Elumelu’s macro-capital access and business governance weight with Okon’s technical expertise, Seplat is signaling the birth of a home-grown African IOC.

The Subsurface DNA: From Qatar to the Niger Delta

To understand why Effy Okon’s appointment matters to global energy desks, one must look at his background. For over 35 years, Okon has lived and breathed the complex mechanics of hydrocarbon extraction. He is not a generalist manager or a purely financial dealmaker; he is a premier Petroleum Reservoir Engineer whose professional identity was forged within the elite corporate culture of Royal Dutch Shell.

Okon spent 26 years within the Shell ecosystem, moving from localized technical roles to managing some of the world’s largest energy assets. Recognizing his technical capabilities, Shell deployed him to Doha as the Manager of the North Field Wells & Reservoir in Qatar—the single largest non-associated natural gas field on Earth. He later rose to Deputy Vice President (Technical) for Qatar Shell, playing a crucial role in delivering the monumental $25 billion Pearl GTL (Gas-to-Liquids) plant and Qatar Gas LNG Trains 7 & 8.

When he returned to Africa, he took on the role of General Manager of Deepwater Production for Shell Nigeria (SNEPCo), managing the iconic Bonga field—a complex, high-revenue deepwater asset that requires absolute precision in safety and uptime.

Crucially for Seplat’s global shareholders, Okon also served as Shell’s global Vice President for Cost Leadership and Continuous Improvement based in the Netherlands. This gave him direct experience in financial discipline, supply chain rationalization, and capital efficiency. Under Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which imposes strict fiscal realities on independent operators, this background in cost control is a vital asset.

The ANOH Masterstroke: Delivering the “Transition Fuel”

True leadership is validated by real-world execution, and Okon’s primary recommendation for the CEO position was his success with the ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC).

In mid-2024, the Seplat board deployed Okon to lead AGPC—a critical, multi-million-dollar joint venture between Seplat Energy and NNPC Limited aimed at addressing Nigeria’s domestic gas deficit. Facing complex infrastructural and logistical challenges, Okon successfully guided the project to achieve “First Gas” in January 2026. This milestone proved that public-private partnerships can deliver world-class infrastructure on time under indigenous leadership.

This operational success aligns with Okon’s broader role as a prominent African thought leader on the global stage. At international energy summits, he has consistently argued that natural gas is Africa’s ultimate transition fuel—the essential tool needed to eliminate regional energy poverty, reduce reliance on diesel power, and fuel local industrial manufacturing.

The Synergy: Capital Meets Execution

For international public markets and institutional investors, the combination of Effy Okon as CEO and Tony Elumelu as Chairman creates a powerful leadership dynamic.

“True institutional de-risking occurs when an energy enterprise can articulate a world-class strategic vision on a global stage, and flawlessly execute that vision on the factory floor.”

Elumelu’s philosophy of Africapitalism—the belief that the private sector must drive Africa’s economic transformation through long-term investments—complements Okon’s focus on engineering precision and cost control. This partnership positions Seplat to attract international capital, de-risk large-scale infrastructure projects, and engage effectively with state energy entities like NNPC Limited. It offers global investors a stable corporate platform that combines strong governance with deep operational capability.

As Effy Okon prepares to assume the CEO role, his mandate is clear: drive Seplat’s “Roadmap 2030” agenda, maximize the value of its expanded upstream portfolio, and establish the company as a major player in West Africa’s midstream gas market. His journey reflects a changing landscape, signaling that the future of African energy belongs to leaders who combine global technical expertise with a deep commitment to regional execution.

Kunle Odusola-Stevenson is a media and public relations practitioner, energy communications strategist, and commentator on business, industry, and public policy.