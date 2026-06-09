Practical Nigerian Content Forum 2026 to Convene Industry Leaders for Landmark 15th Edition

UGO AMADI

As geopolitical realignments accelerate the search for diversified energy sources, Africa’s strategic weight in global energy markets is growing, and with it, the opportunity for Nigeria to convert domestic capacity development into lasting industrial advantage. Capturing that opportunity requires sustained, focused industry dialogue, and it is in that spirit that the Practical Nigerian Content Forum 2026 will return for its landmark 15th edition from 30 November to 3 December 2026.

Organised by dmg Nigeria events in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), the PNC Forum has served as the industry’s leading platform for reviewing Nigerian Content progress and aligning stakeholders on implementation priorities. Over 15 years, PNC has facilitated regulators, operators and service companies to examine and build on several significant milestones including; driving local content from 5% in 2010, to 61%, indigenous producers now accounting for more than 50% of the country’s oil and gas production, and providing a platform for regional partners to hear first hand from government and private sector on local content implementation best practice. This progress has positioned Nigeria as a leading reference point for indigenous participation across Africa.

Through NCDMB’s 10-year roadmap, over 50,000 jobs have been created, reflecting a wider shift toward in-country value creation, local enterprise development and stronger domestic capacity across the oil and gas value chain. The Forum has remained central to this progress by providing a platform for regulators, operators, indigenous service companies, manufacturers, financiers and other key stakeholders to align on implementation priorities, address industry challenges and identify practical pathways for strengthening Nigerian participation across the oil and gas value chain.

The 2026 edition comes at a defining moment for the industry as stakeholders reflect on 15 years of Nigerian Content implementation while preparing for a new phase shaped by evolving energy realities, investment demands, financing needs and the push for stronger execution capacity across the sector.

Speaking on the significance of the Forum, Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe described the PNC Forum as an important platform for reviewing Nigeria’s local content journey and shaping the next phase of industry growth.

As several African countries continue to look toward Nigeria’s local content framework as a reference point for strengthening indigenous participation and industrial development, PNC Forum 2026 is expected to further reinforce Nigeria’s leadership in local capacity development across the continent. “The PNC Forum has brought together the key stakeholders driving Nigerian Content implementation and industry growth. Fifteen years on, the Forum continues to provide the platform where Nigerian Content’s most pressing issues are examined openly. This edition will look closely at how the Presidential Directive on Local Content is shaping enforcement of the NOGICD Act, its implications for investment and in country capacity development, and what the next phase progress needs to look like,” said Wemimo Oyelana, Country Director, dmg events Nigeria.

The 15th edition will convene senior government officials and stakeholders across the oil and gas value chain to examine how Nigerian Content can move beyond participation and compliance toward competitiveness, industrial growth, financing, and stronger cross-sector collaboration. This landmark edition will feature the Strategic Forum, including dedicated Nigerian Content Townhall sessions designed to foster meaningful dialogue between industry stakeholders and the NCDMB, complemented by the Showcase Arena, a Site Visit, Gala Dinners, and multiple high-impact networking functions.

As PNC returns for its 15th edition, the Forum will not only reflect on 15 years of progress, but also help shape the next chapter of Nigerian Content implementation and industry development in Nigeria and across Africa.