Ohanaeze bans conferment of Ezeigbo, Igwe titles in Edo

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

The Edo State chapter of Ohaneze Ndigbo has announced a total prohibition on the use, conferment, installation and coronation of individuals bearing monarchical titles such as Ezeigbo, Ezendigbo and Igwe within Edo State, declaring that such practices are unauthorized and contrary to resolutions of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization.

The directive was contained in a statement presented at a press conference in Benin City on Monday, 8 June by the Secretary of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Edo State Chapter, Engr. Emmanuel Ofoegbu, on behalf of the State President, Chief Sir Benjamin Ezekwere.

Addressing journalists, Ofoegbu said the action followed a resolution adopted by the General Assembly of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide on April 9, 2026.

“I address you today on the clear and unambiguous directive of Ohanleze Ndigbo Worldwide, following the resolution passed by the General Assembly on April 9, 2026,” he said.

“This directive mandates strict compliance across all chapters, including Edo State, on the prohibition of the unauthorized use of the titles Ezeigbo, Ezendigbo, Igwe, and other similar monarchical titles outside the recognized traditional institutions in Igboland.”

According to him, the worldwide body resolved that “the practice of conferring such titles and the installation or coronation of persons bearing them outside Igboland is hereby proscribed.”

He added that the prohibition “applies expressly to all Igbo persons residing in the Diaspora and in every part of Nigeria, including Edo State.”

The Ohaneze official said the decision was jointly backed by the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, claiming that the position had judicial backing.

“The South East Council of Traditional Rulers, in conjunction with Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, has jointly declared that no individual, group, or association has the statutory or customary authority to create parallel traditional institutions or confer monarchical titles outside the ancestral jurisdictions recognized by law and custom in Igboland,” he stated.

“Let me state unequivocally that this position has the backing of the law. A court of competent jurisdiction has declared, in Suit Number B/290/2015, that such actions are illegal and criminal.”

“Therefore, the installation, coronation, or parading of any person as Ezeigbo, Ezendigbo, Igwe, or any similar monarchical title within Edo State stands in direct violation of that judicial pronouncement.”

The organization declared that anyone currently bearing such titles in Edo State without recognition from established traditional institutions in Igboland would be regarded as acting contrary to the resolution and court judgment, warning that future coronations or installations would not be tolerated.

“Any person within Edo State currently bearing the title of Ezeigbo, Ezendigbo, Igwe, or any similar monarchical title or performing the functions or duties of such office without recognition from the established traditional institutions in Igboland is acting in breach of the resolution and the court judgment. Such conduct is hereby proscribed and completely prohibited.

“Any attempt to install, coronate, or confer such titles on any person within Edo State is prohibited. Organizers, participants, and beneficiaries of such ceremonies will be deemed to be in violation of the resolution and the law.”

“The only legitimate traditional leadership structure for Ndi Igbo in Edo State remains the Ohaneze Ndigbo Edo State Chapter, working in collaboration with Igbo Community Union, Town Unions and Community leaders, under the authority of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.”

Reaffirming loyalty to traditional authorities in Edo State, the organization declared:

“We hereby reiterate our full and total allegiance to His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, and all other traditional institutions in Edo North and Edo Central Senatorial Districts.”

Ohanaeze also called on the state government and security agencies to enforce the directive.

“We call on the general public, the Government of Edo State, and all security agencies to take notice that the use of these monarchical titles by unauthorized persons has been proscribed by both the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, and declared illegal by the court.”

The organization said the move was intended to preserve harmony between Igbo residents and their host communities.

“Ndi Igbo are known for respect for constituted authority, tradition, and the rule of law. We are a people who thrive in peace with our hosts.”

“We will not allow the actions of a few to misrepresent us or create confusion within the traditional and administrative systems of Edo State.”

“This resolution is not to diminish any individual, but to protect the sanctity of our traditional institutions, prevent conflict, and ensure that Ndi Igbo in Edo State remain law-abiding and united under one recognized structure,” the statement added.

Speaking at the event, the Legal Adviser to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Edo State Chapter, George Igbokwe (SAN), explained that the decision was aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence with host communities.

He noted that the continued use of such monarchical titles outside Igboland had become a source of misunderstanding and resentment in some communities where Igbo people reside, stressing that discontinuing the practice would foster peace and strengthen harmonious relations with host traditional institutions.

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