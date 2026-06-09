Nigeria, Denmark sign agreement on livestock production

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL, Abuja

The Nigerian Government and the Kingdom of Denmark have reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing sustainable livestock development, food safety, animal health, and agricultural innovation through the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) for Phase II of the Strategic Sector Cooperation (SSC) programme in livestock production.

The LoI, signed on Sunday, 7th, 2026, in Abuja by the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development and the Danish Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries, is a strategic instrument for accelerating livestock transformation, improving food and nutrition security, strengthening disease prevention systems, and building a more resilient and globally competitive livestock sector.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, described the signing as “a reaffirmation of a partnership that has evolved into a model of international cooperation and a renewed commitment to delivering measurable outcomes for livestock producers, regulators, processors, and consumers.”

The Minister noted that the partnership has already delivered substantial gains, including the training of over 100 Nigerian officials in critical areas such as food and feed safety management, animal disease surveillance, antimicrobial resistance control, climate adaptation, and veterinary regulation.

He further announced the commencement of a joint antimicrobial resistance pilot programme in Oyo and Kano States as a practical outcome of the collaboration.

Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens Ole Bach Hansen, noted that Phase II will transition from institutional strengthening to implementation, focusing on field-based interventions, disease prevention, biosecurity, surveillance systems, and direct support to farmers and livestock value chains.

Also speaking, Director of Food Safety and Applied Nutrition at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Eva Edwards, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to strengthening cooperation on feed management, food safety, traceability systems, veterinary drug regulation, and data sharing to ensure sustainable and resilient food safety systems.

Representing the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration, Project Manager Alex Sigersen, commended the commitment demonstrated by Nigerian institutions and stakeholders, expressing confidence that the next phase of the programme would translate technical cooperation into tangible benefits for farmers, communities, and the livestock industry.

The ceremony was attended by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, Dr. Chinyere Ijeoma Akujobi, Directors and senior officials of the Ministry, representatives of NAFDAC, and senior officials from the Danish Embassy and the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration.

For a better society

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