NDDC Fast Tracks Work on Okrika-Borikiri Bridge, Pays Compensation

UGO AMADI

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has assured that the pace of work on the 3.75-kilometre Okrika-Borikiri Road, with three bridges linking Okrika and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas of Rivers State, will increase following the payment of compensation to property owners in Borikiri.

Speaking during an inspection of the bridge in Okrika, the NDDC Assistant Director, Utilities, Infrastructural Development and Waterways, UIDW, Engr. Martins Isichei, stated that the issue of compensation for property owners at the Borikiri end of the bridge had been settled.

He noted: “The NDDC has paid compensation to property owners along the Borikiri alignment, and we are expecting the evacuation of residents there before we commence demolition of structures in the right of way.”

Isichei observed that the progress of work in the Okrika area was impressive, despite the encumbrances on waterways. He explained: “For example, when we resumed work on the site, a vessel collided with an existing pile. We had to re-profile the bridge and develop a new design to circumvent the damaged pile.

He said that when completed, the road would reduce traffic congestion on the refinery road and shorten travel time from Okrika to Port Harcourt.

According to Isichei, “the Okrika-Borikiri project consists of three bridges: the Kolabi Bridge (180m) at the Etche Waterfront, the Abotoru Bridge (1,120m) midway, and the Okpoka Bridge (490m).

He stated: “The Borikiri alignment has not made considerable progress because of the issue of compensation. That has now been resolved, and work will soon start there too.”

The Project Consultant, Engr. Azu Chukwuma noted that the project’s scope was reviewed after its revival to address current realities.

He observed: “I told the Commission a few weeks ago that our intention is to determine how quickly we can proceed with launching the first sets of beams. The work is mainly on the river, and much of the marine logistics involved is costly. I’m in touch with the appropriate officials of the NDDC to determine the best way forward.”

He said further: “We are getting maximum cooperation from the surrounding communities, hence we have not had any serious issues. I am happy that they realise the importance of the project.”

A representative of the construction firm, Engr. Maroun Kassouf, stated that work on the beams had advanced and that their launch would begin soon. “The project is progressing well. Once people evacuate at the Borikiri end, we will demolish the structures there and move to that site immediately. That end would be much easier, as the river is shallower than the Okrika end,” he said.

In his remarks, the Vice Chairman of Okrika Community Development Committee, Mr Minengibi Ferdinand, expressed gratitude to NDDC for the project.

He noted that the project connects several communities to the Rivers State capital, stating: “It is a laudable project that will ease traffic on the East-West Road and provide an alternate route to Okrika. We are hopeful that once it is completed, it will attract socio-economic development to our community.”