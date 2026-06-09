25.9 C
Lagos
June 9, 2026
Trending now

NCC Appoints Princess Oforitsenere Emiko as Interim Chairman of the Digital Bridge…

Harvard University Commends Establishment of NASENI-Troment Factory To Eradicate Diseases

NCC Applauds Ministerial Initiative on Girls ICT Empowerment

Emmanuella Arukwe: The woman rewriting NNPC’s story, one community at a time

Shell Identifies Strategic Pathways to Advance Gas Utilisation at Abuja Business Forum

Practical Nigerian Content Forum 2026 to Convene Industry Leaders for Landmark 15th…

SEPLAT’S NEW EMPIRE: Effy Okon Takes the Wheel as CEO While Tony…

HEIRS Energies Launches Agbada Green Corridor Initiative To Advance Environmental Sustainability

Beyond Policies: Renaissance CEO Demands Real Outcomes From Nigeria’s Economic Reforms

NDDC Fast Tracks Work on Okrika-Borikiri Bridge, Pays Compensation

Champion Newspapers LTD
Brands

NCC Appoints Princess Oforitsenere Emiko as Interim Chairman of the Digital Bridge Institute Governing Board

by Editor048

 

The Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has appointed Princess Oforitsenere Emiko as Interim Chairman of the governing board of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), a move that anchors the Commission’s plan to reposition the Institute for the next era of Nigeria’s communications sector and digital economy.

She will be joined on the board by Engr. Abraham Oshadami, Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, and Ms. Rimini Makama, Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, who join as interim Board members. The interim leadership will work alongside the President/CEO, Mr. David Daser, and the remaining board members whose tenures are unexpired, to drive the Institute’s transformation.

Established by the NCC in May 2004, DBI was created as a specialized centre for training in telecommunications and information technology. In the two decades since, the sector it serves has grown from telecommunications into a broad, fast-moving digital economy, one where technology now advances quickly enough to demand continuous specialized training, and where communications infrastructure has become a matter of national sovereignty and oversight. Securing and advancing the future of communications and the digital economy is now a clear national and economic priority.

That future also rests on Nigeria’s young population. With 70 percent of Nigerians under the age of 30, the DBI transformation is designed to empower young people, equip them with advanced technical skills, and close the capability gap that currently slows the pace of technology adoption across the communications sector and the wider digital economy.

The repositioned Institute will concentrate on five areas: Education and Training, Research and Development, Innovation, Economic Impact and Growth, and Emerging Policy and Regulation. The strategy has been shaped through engagements beyond the NCC and the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, including consultations with the Federal Ministry of Education and TETFund, the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

We believe that creators should be celebrated for their unique voices and perspectives, not drowned out by copycats and impersonators.

Editor

OPay Showcases Smart Business Innovation at Nigeria Agrofood 2026

GODGIFT

Konga Launches Back-to-School Campaign Across All Educational Categories

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişjojobetcasibomjojobetcasibomStarzbetMadridbetbetciobetpark girişjojobetmatbetmatbetgrandpashabetgrandpashabet belge numarasıcasibomgrandpashabet belge numarasıcasibomgrandpashabetJojobet GirişGrandpashabet destekdeneme bonusugrandpashabetJojobetjojobetcasibomcasibom girişPoliwinGrandpashabetGrandpashabetcasibomjojobetcasibomgrandpashabet