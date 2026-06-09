Nairametrics Capital Market Awards ranks AIICO Insurance tops

Left – right: Akin Morakinyo (Registrar, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria), Segun Olalandu (Head, Marketing & Communication) and Ademola Adenekan (Communications Manager) both from AIICO Insurance Plc., and Ugodre Obi-Chukwu (Founder/CEO, Nairametrics Financial Advocates).

AIICO Insurance Plc has been named Insurance Company of the Year 2026 at the Nairametrics Capital Market Awards, emerging as the top performer among its peers in a category designed to recognise excellence across Nigeria’s insurance landscape.

The award acknowledges companies that have demonstrated outstanding profitability, growth, and shareholder returns. According to Nairametrics, the selection process was based on a rigorous evaluation framework covering profit after tax growth, gross premium growth, return on average equity, claims efficiency, and market share expansion. Each metric was carefully weighted to ensure a balanced and objective assessment of financial strength, operational efficiency, and value creation for shareholders.

In its citation, Nairametrics noted that the recognition reflects not only strong financial outcomes but also disciplined strategic execution in a competitive operating environment.

AIICO’s emergence at the top of this category reinforces its position as one of Nigeria’s most resilient and forward-looking insurance institutions. With over six decades of operations, the company has continued to evolve its business model, adapting to changing market dynamics while maintaining a consistent focus on performance and customer relevance.

A key milestone in this evolution was the company’s refreshed brand identity, unveiled in December 2025. The rebranding signalled a deliberate shift toward a more contemporary and accessible brand expression, designed to resonate with a younger generation of customers while preserving trust among its long-standing client base. The updated identity has since gained strong visibility across both traditional and digital platforms, reflecting a broader strategy to strengthen market leadership and deepen engagement across demographics.

The award comes at a time when the Nigerian insurance sector is navigating increased competition, regulatory expectations, and shifting customer preferences. AIICO’s performance, as reflected in the award criteria, points to a sustained ability to balance growth with efficiency, while delivering measurable value to stakeholders.

The Nairametrics Capital Market Awards, now in its second edition, was held on Friday, June 5, 2026, at the Civic Centre in Lagos. The event brought together regulators, policymakers, investors, and corporate executives to recognise organisations driving performance and long-term growth within Nigeria’s capital market ecosystem.

AIICO’s recognition at the 2026 awards adds to a growing list of industry acknowledgements and further signals its ongoing commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and relevance in an evolving financial services landscape.