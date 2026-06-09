IGP calls on West African nations to unite against transnational crimes

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, on Monday, 8th June 2026, presided over the 11th Meeting of Heads of INTERPOL National Central Bureaus (NCBs) for West Africa at Johnwood Hotel, Abuja.

The gathering brought together NCB heads from sixteen West African nations alongside senior representatives of the INTERPOL General Secretariat and regional security bodies.

In his address, IGP Disu painted a candid picture of the threat environment confronting the west-africa sub-region.

He listed human trafficking syndicates, arms dealers, drug networks, cyber fraudsters, money launderers, terrorist financiers and violent extremist groups, saying they operate without regard for national borders.

The IGP was emphatic that the region’s success depends not on any single country’s efforts, but on the speed and quality of partnerships forged across all member states.

On Nigeria’s part, IGP Disu spoke to concrete steps already underway — extending INTERPOL’s I-24/7 secure communications network to border control points and law enforcement institutions nationwide, so that the officer at a land crossing has the same real-time access to critical intelligence as those at headquarters.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to Project GEMINI — the systematic uploading and verification of INTERPOL’s Stolen and Lost Travel Documents database — and pointed to the West African Police Information System (WAPIS) as evidence of what regional data integration, pursued with purpose, can achieve.

Looking ahead, he committed Nigeria to three priorities: ensuring universal access to INTERPOL’s key databases across West African border architecture; building coordination mechanisms that enable joint action within hours, not weeks; and investing in the trust and transparency among NCBs that makes meaningful information-sharing possible.

The leader of the INTERPOL delegation acknowledged Nigeria’s investment in hosting and drew attention to what the full attendance of all 16 NCB heads signified.

He challenged participants with commitments capable of being measured, and to carry into their daily operations a shift from reacting to crime after the fact, to anticipating and disrupting it before harm is done.

The 11th NCB Heads Meeting reaffirmed Nigeria’s place at the centre of West African security cooperation and reflects a Force leadership that understands policing in the 21st century as an inherently collective endeavour.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2