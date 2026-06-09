HEIRS Energies Launches Agbada Green Corridor Initiative To Advance Environmental Sustainability

Heirs Energies has launched the Agbada Green Corridor Initiative, a tree-planting programme aimed at enhancing environmental sustainability, supporting biodiversity and strengthening climate resilience across its area of operations.

The initiative, launched along the Agbada Non-Associated Gas (NAG) Corridor in Omuohia Community, Rivers State, brought together representatives of the Rivers State Ministry of Environment, the OML 17 Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT), community leaders, environmental stakeholders and employees of Heirs Energies.

The programme forms part of the Company’s broader commitment to responsible energy development and environmental stewardship, demonstrating that energy production and environmental sustainability can progress hand in hand.

Speaking at the event, Bola Bode, SVP, Production, who represented the Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Energies, Osa Igiehon, noted that the initiative reflects the Company’s commitment to creating lasting value for both its host communities and the environment.

“As we continue to grow production and expand our oil and gas business, we recognise that our success is closely linked to the wellbeing of our host communities and the health of the environment in which we operate. The Agbada Green Corridor Initiative is one expression of our commitment to responsible operations and sustainable development,” he said.

The tree-planting exercise was conducted in partnership with the Rivers State Ministry of Environment and the Self Help and Rural Development Association (SHERDA), with support from the OML 17 HCDT and community stakeholders.

Representatives of the Rivers State Ministry of Environment commended the initiative and reaffirmed the importance of partnerships between government, communities and industry in promoting environmental protection and sustainable development.

The Agbada Green Corridor Initiative aligns with Heirs Energies’ sustainability agenda, which focuses on environmental stewardship, community partnership and long-term value creation. It also reinforces the Company’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s energy security objectives while preserving the environment for future generations.

Heirs Energies Limited is Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company and operator of OML 17. Since assuming operatorship in 2021, the Company has more than doubled oil production to over 50,000 barrels per day and tripled gas production to over 135 million standard cubic feet per day. Heirs Energies contributes approximately 5% of Nigeria’s oil production and 5% of domestic gas supply, helping to advance energy security, economic growth and sustainable development across Africa.