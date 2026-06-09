Groups collaborate to empower girls with Menstrual Health Education in Lagos Schools

Uchenna Onuoha, Managing Director (MD) CareConnect HMO( 3rd left), Olori Bernitha Agboge-Aminu

Founder/Team Lead Serenity Sisters Initiatives (SSI)( 4th left) and others.

CareConnect HMO, in partnership with Serenity Sisterhood Initiatives (SSI) and with product support from Besense, successfully held an impactful menstrual health awareness campaign on June 2, 2026, at Ikeja Senior High School and Opebi Grammar School to mark World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

The outreach brought together hundreds of adolescent girls, teachers, healthcare professionals, and volunteers for interactive sessions aimed at breaking the stigma around menstruation, providing accurate reproductive health education, and equipping students with essential menstrual hygiene products.

Led by the Marketing Department of CareConnect HMO under Digital Marketing Executive and Project Coordinator Tinuola Adekoya, the programme focused on addressing myths, misconceptions, and cultural taboos that hinder girls’ access to proper menstrual health information. Sessions covered key topics including proper hygiene practices and infection prevention, puberty and reproductive anatomy, self-confidence building, and emotional well-being during menstruation.

Olori Bernitha Agboge-Aminu, Founder/Team Lead of Serenity Sisterhood Initiatives, alongside Uchenna Onuoha, Managing Director of CareConnect HMO, and other speakers, including Alhaja Olayinka Olajide, Olufunke Olorunfemi, Aminat Kazeem, and Tinuola Adekoya, urged students to embrace menstruation as a natural biological process.

“No girl should feel ashamed, isolated, or disadvantaged because of her period,” the speakers emphasised. They called on the students to seek accurate information, prioritise their health, and support one another in creating open, stigma-free environments.

As part of the immediate intervention, organisers distributed sanitary pads, hygiene kits, and educational materials to the students to help ease the financial burden of menstrual products and prevent school disruptions.

The campaign aligned with the 2026 global theme, “Together for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld,” which advocates for a world where menstruation is no longer a barrier to education, opportunity, or dignity.

Uchenna Onuoha and Olori Bernitha Agboge-Aminu highlighted the power of collaboration in achieving meaningful social impact.

“Our partnership reflects the power of collective action,” they stated. “Together, we are working towards a society where no girl misses school, loses confidence, or is denied opportunities because of her menstrual cycle. Every girl deserves access to accurate information, quality menstrual products, and the dignity to thrive.”

CareConnect HMO reaffirmed its commitment to preventive healthcare and community outreach, while Serenity Sisterhood Initiatives reiterated its dedication to the welfare of women and girls through education, mentorship, and advocacy.

The initiative has been hailed as a significant step towards advancing gender equality and girls’ empowerment in Nigeria through sustained investment in menstrual health education.

For a better society

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