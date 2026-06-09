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Worship

God Is Able Divine Presence Assembly announces 2026 freedom water programme

by Peter Anayo086

“THIS WATER MUST SPEAK FOR ME”*

 

IYANA-IPAJA, LAGOS — God Is Able Divine Presence Assembly is set to host its annual 2026 Freedom Water Programme, themed “THIS WATER MUST SPEAK FOR ME”, it is a 3-day power-packed spiritual gathering themed “Greater Than Pool of Bethesda”.

The programme will be hosted by the Senior Pastors of the Assembly, Pst. Daniel & Apst. Kelechi Chukwu (Munachimso Aga), and will hold at the church auditorium: No.3 Market Street Aboru Sawmill by Akinola Junction, Iyana-Ipaja Lagos.

The program is slated to commence as follows
Thursday 25th June 2026 | 9:00 AM – Opening Session
Friday 26th June 2026 | 10:00 PM – Night of Freedom & Deliverance
Sunday 28th June 2026 | 8:00 AM – Thanksgiving & Testimony Service

PROGRAMME HIGHLIGHTS
Drawing inspiration from John 5:2-9, the Pool of Bethesda encounter, the 2026 edition themed “Greater Than Pool of Bethesda” declares that God’s power through Freedom Water will bring instant breakthroughs, healing, deliverance, and divine settlement.

The theme “THIS WATER MUST SPEAK FOR ME” is a prophetic decree that every situation surrounding your life – stagnation, delay, setbacks, sickness, and closed doors – must give way and begin to testify in your favor. Congregants will participate in intensive prayer, prophetic declarations, and ministration with Freedom Water as a point of contact for God’s intervention.

According to the hosts, Pst. Daniel & Apst. Kelechi Chukwu (Munachimso Aga) invites all who are seeking a divine encounter: “Come and see the God of Freedom Water in action. Just as the angel troubled the water at Bethesda, we decree that this water will speak for your destiny, your health, your business, and your family. What doctors could not do, what man could not do, God will do for you. Do not miss it.”

God Is Able Divine Presence Assembly is a ministry committed to raising believers in the knowledge of God’s Word, power, and presence. Located in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos, the church is known for prophetic ministrations, deliverance, and community transformation through the gospel.

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