FG condemns attacks on Nigerians in S/ Africa, weighs response

The Federal Government has again strongly condemned the attacks, harassment and forced displacement of Nigerians in South Africa, saying it is considering appropriate measures in response.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu stated this while speaking with State House Correspondents on Monday in Abuja.

According to the minister, many Nigerians are unhappy with the treatment of their compatriots in South Africa, considering Nigeria’s historical support for the country’s anti-apartheid struggle.

“Nigeria is not happy because Nigeria sacrificed much for the South African struggle for independence.

“Nigeria committed funds and resources. Seats were reserved for South African students, and many Nigerians actively supported the anti-apartheid movement,” she said.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the Federal Government had not ruled out any response, including possible retaliatory measures, although any decision would be taken at the highest level of government.

“That is a situation that we are considering. This is up to our legislature and the highest levels of government, but it is not off the table,” she said.

On the evacuation of affected Nigerians, the minister said arrangements were ongoing to repatriate those willing to return home.

She explained that, although the airlift did not commence on Monday as initially expected, documentation and other formalities were being concluded.

“The repatriation is on course. Mr President has reiterated that the aircraft will go to South Africa and our citizens who are affected will have the opportunity to return home,” she said.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the number of Nigerians seeking evacuation continued to rise, adding that screening processes involving both Nigerian and South African authorities were ongoing.

She disclosed that President Bola Tinubu had directed the immediate establishment of a crisis response unit at Nigeria’s Consulate in Johannesburg and the country’s mission in Pretoria to coordinate assistance for affected citizens.

The minister dismissed claims that the affected Nigerians were illegal migrants, insisting that many were legitimate residents and business owners.

According to her, some Nigerians had suffered attacks on their businesses and properties, while others faced intimidation and insecurity.

“To say that Nigerians in South Africa doing legitimate business are illegal migrants is absolutely untrue,” she said.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu added that the Federal Government, working with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies, had put plans in place to support and rehabilitate returnees.

“This evacuation is being undertaken with NEMA and other government agencies to ensure that those who return are properly rehabilitated,” she said.

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