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Fear grip Abeokuta residents as suspected bandits kill 2 soldiers

by Peter Anayo0150

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

 

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have allegedly killed two serving personnel of the Nigerian Army in the Mowe/Ibafo axis of Obafemi – Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The bandits were said to have opened fire on the Army personnel in the early hours of Monday in what many eyewitnesses described as a surprise attack.

Though details of the attack still remained sketchy as at the time of filling this report, but in a viral video in circulation clearly shown a blood-soaked corpse of an Army personnel, clad in camouflage being evacuated in a pick-up van with plain-cloth security operatives suspected to be police officers and other civilian sitting closed to the corpse in the van.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Ogun State Command, Oluseyi Babaseyi denied knowledge of such an incident either in Abeokuta or any other part of the state.

Reacting through a phone call, the spokesperson of the Army Public Relations Demand (APRD) at the 35 Artillery Brigade Command in Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta, Major Idereghi Samuel confirmed the attack.

Idereghi, who stressed that he was yet to get the details of the attack however, promised to get back to journalists as soon as the details and propers address of where the incident occurred.

 

 

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