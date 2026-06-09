Enugu Police withdraw murder case against estate developer for lack of evidence

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

For lack of concrete evidence, the Nigeria Police have withdrawn a criminal charge brought against an Enugu-based estate developer and businessman, Nebo Kingsley.

After an internal investigation, police reportedly found no evidence linking Nebo to a murder case for which he had been accused.

Court documents showed that the Inspector-General of Police, through the Directorate of Legal Services at Force Headquarters, Abuja, filed a Notice of Withdrawal/Discontinuance in Charge No. E/14C/2026 before the High Court of Enugu State.

The notice, dated May 19, 2026, informed the court that the charge against Kingsley should be discontinued following recommendations from the police legal department calling for further investigation into the matter.

“By this notice of withdrawal/discontinuance, the charge pending before this Court against the defendant herein is hereby withdrawn and the Court is urged to strike out,” the police legal team stated in the filing signed by J.I. Kpandegh and Vaminu Abubakar of the directorate of legal services.

The development marks a dramatic turn in a case that had generated controversy after the Nigeria Police Force Complaint Response Unit (CRU) released an interim investigation report alleging serious misconduct by officers attached to the Force Intelligence Department’s Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT), Abuja, and the SWAT Unit of the Enugu State Command.

The CRU report, which examined the circumstances surrounding Kingsley’s arrest, detention and prosecution detailed the harrowing and unprofessional conduct of the police officers.

According to the report, Kingsley, Chief Executive Officer of Bishtec Soft Consult Ltd and Dandatec Real Estate, became entangled in the murder investigation amid a long-running dispute over land located at Agu Ovolo in Etiti-Ngwo Community, Udi local government area of Enugu State.

The CRU report traced the dispute to a documented 2020 agreement under which Bishtec Soft Consult Ltd acquired 200 plots of land from the Etiti-Ngwo community.

Investigators found that disputes later emerged over the property, resulting in confrontations between the developer and some members of the community.

According to the findings, Kingsley had reported incidents of alleged invasion, destruction of property and disruption of development activities to the police before a counter-petition was subsequently filed against him.

The CRU investigation found that Kingsley was later linked to the murder of one Sochima Onuh despite what investigators described as the absence of evidence connecting him to the killing.

The report noted that Kingsley is from Isu-Awaa in Awgu local government area and was not a member of either of the communities involved in the communal dispute that allegedly culminated in Onuh’s death.

Investigators further stated that preliminary investigations by the Awkunanaw Police Division, which first handled the murder complaint, did not mention Kingsley as a suspect.

According to the CRU, statements obtained from complainants and suspects also failed to implicate him.

The report stated that neither the original petition submitted to the FID-IRT nor witness statements obtained during the investigation linked the businessman to the alleged murder.

Despite this, the report alleged that Kingsley was arrested during an operation in Enugu in August 2025 and subsequently detained by police operatives.

The CRU report further alleged that he was subjected to assault, unlawful detention and coercive interrogation practices.

Investigators said evidence gathered during their inquiry indicated that Kingsley was held for more than 30 days and that some actions taken by officers violated constitutional safeguards relating to personal liberty and protection from degrading treatment.

One of the most significant findings contained in the report was the conclusion that no incriminating evidence was discovered against Kingsley during the murder investigation.

The report stated that the FID-IRT nevertheless included him in an interim report on an alleged conspiracy while failing to pursue other investigative leads identified during the case.

The CRU described the situation as raising concerns about the quality and impartiality of the investigation.

Investigators also criticized what they described as a lack of cooperation from some police personnel during the CRU inquiry.

According to the report, officers attached to SWAT Enugu allegedly denied investigators access to facilities where Kingsley was said to have been detained.

The report recommended disciplinary action against implicated officers, a fresh and independent investigation into the murder case, and consideration of compensation and legal redress for Kingsley over alleged violations of his rights.

The CRU also urged the Nigeria Police Force to review the conduct of officers involved in the case and initiate administrative measures where necessary.

The withdrawal of the charge by the Inspector-General of Police’s legal team is being viewed as a significant vindication of the findings contained in the CRU report.

Although the criminal charge against Kingsley has now been discontinued, the police indicated that further investigations into the underlying issues surrounding the case are expected to continue.

The development has renewed scrutiny of allegations of abuse of power, wrongful prosecution and the use of criminal complaints in disputes involving land ownership and commercial interests.

It also raises fresh questions about accountability within specialized police units and the implementation of recommendations made by internal oversight mechanisms of the Nigeria Police Force.

As of the time of filing this report, no criminal court has found Kingsley guilty of any offence connected to the murder allegation that led to his arrest and prosecution.

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