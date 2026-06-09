Emmanuella Arukwe: The woman rewriting NNPC’s story, one community at a time

A lawyer, corporate governance expert, and daughter of trailblazing women.

UGO AMADI

As MD of NNPC Foundation, she’s turning CSR from PR into real impact. Walk into any NNPC Foundation project site — from a cataract screening camp in Kano to an MRI commissioning in Nnewi — and one face keeps showing up: Emmanuella Arukwe. Calm, sharp, and always listening.

She’s the first Managing Director of NNPC Foundation, NNPC Ltd’s CSR arm. But to understand how she runs it, you have to understand where she comes from. Raised to believe there were no limits

Arukwe grew up surrounded by women who refused to be boxed in. Her mother married as a teenager, raised five children, then went back to school. Not just for one degree — she bagged two master’s degrees and a PhD. Her grandmother was self-educated, yet became a politician and businesswoman in her own right. Then there was her father. He raised his daughters the same way he raised his sons. “I didn’t know there was a difference between men and women,” Arukwe jokes now. That belief shaped her confidence, her resilience, and her refusal to accept “we can’t” as an answer.

From boardrooms to transformation

Before the Foundation, Arukwe built her name as a legal and corporate governance expert inside NNPC. Her defining moment came during NNPC’s transition from a corporation to a limited liability company under the Petroleum Industry Act. As Acting Company Secretary, she steered the governance side of one of the most complex corporate restructures in Nigeria. “We held over 17 board meetings and about 18 committee meetings in eight months,” she recalls. “Sometimes I hardly caught my breath.” Those eight months tested her stamina and gave her a front-row seat to how policy becomes practice.

Rewriting NNPC’s story through action

Today she leads NNPC Foundation with the same discipline. In just 3 years, she’s turned it into one of Africa’s most visible CSR platforms, focused on 4 pillars: health, education, energy access, and environmental sustainability.“People think NNPC is only about energy. The essence of the Foundation is branding. We are rewriting NNPC’s story through actions, not words,” she says.That “action” shows up in numbers: 4 SERAS Africa CSR awards in 2024, 5 in 2025, including Most Responsible Organisation in Africa. Arukwe herself was named Sustainability Professional of the Year 2025.But she’s less interested in trophies than in trust. Whether she’s with the Eze of Nnewi or the Olowo of Owo, she treats community leaders as partners, not beneficiaries. “Communities are more receptive when they feel seen, heard and respected,” she says.

Impact you can measure, lives you can touch

Behind every award is a human story. The Foundation’s nationwide cataract programme has screened 23,000+ Nigerians and performed 6,000+ free surgeries. “We removed the cataracts, and gave the blind sight,” she says quietly. “At first, communities thought the programme was fake because they could not believe something so life-changing could be free.”At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, she commissioned a 1.5 Tesla MRI — the first of its kind for millions in South-East Nigeria. Patients who once traveled to Lagos and paid 200k+ can now get advanced scans locally. For Arukwe, it’s personal. “These are human beings behind these interventions,” she repeats. She knows what late diagnosis costs families.

Building the next generation

Her passion for youth is practical. A financial literacy pilot grew into a full entrepreneurship programme for NYSC Corps members. With CAC, the Foundation secured 45% discounts on business name registration so young Nigerians could formalize their ideas. She mentors the same way she was mentored. Early in her career, she almost turned down a tough posting to Benin with young children. A mentor pushed her to take it. “That move sharpened me,” she says. Years later, she gave the same push to a graduate trainee at IDSL who doubted she could handle a Company Secretary role. That trainee is now a Company Secretary.It’s why she co-founded Women in NNPC, WIN. “Representation alone is never enough. The pressure on a few women at the top is unsustainable. We need a pipeline,” she argues.

Data-driven, empathy-led

The Foundation runs on data and measurable outcomes. Every project is researched, tracked, reported. But Arukwe insists empathy comes first. “We must be data driven even when demonstrating care…but empathy is the foundation that grounds me.”She doesn’t pretend it’s easy. Requests flood in daily. She’s also a mother, and she credits her own “village” — her mother, nannies, relatives, and young people she supported — for helping her balance leadership and family.

The legacy she wants

So what does she want her legacy to be?“I want people to know that I worked for a great company that gave me the wings and support to change people’s lives.”After watching her commission an MRI, meet with traditional rulers, and talk to a Corps member about his startup, it’s hard to argue. Emmanuella Arukwe isn’t just running a Foundation. She’s proving that a national oil company can have a human face — and that women who refuse to see limits can lift thousands beyond them too.