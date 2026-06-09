Ekiti Guber poll: APC to inaugurate National Campaign Council Wednesday

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has announced plans to formally inaugurate its National Campaign Council for the forthcoming Ekiti State Governorship Election.

The event is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

According to a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the inauguration will take place at the Kashim Shettima Hall, Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The National Campaign Council will be chaired by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

Senate President, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, will serve as Co-Chairman, while Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele has been appointed as Secretary of the council.

The council comprises a broad mix of APC leaders and includes serving and former governors, principal officers of the National Assembly and other eminent party leaders. Their combined experience is expected to guide the party’s strategy for Ekiti.

According to the statement, the primary responsibility of the council is to coordinate and drive all APC campaign activities ahead of the Ekiti governorship election. The committees are expected to ensure a unified message and effective mobilization across the state.

In order to achieve this, the party has constituted several subcommittees to handle key aspects of the campaign.

These cover Election Planning and Management, Finance and Resource Mobilisation, and Grassroots Engagement and Mobilisation.

Other subcommittees include Logistics and Campaign Management, Protocol, and Media and Publicity. Security, Women’s Mobilisation, Youth Mobilisation, and Secretariat Functions also have dedicated teams to ensure smooth operations.

The creation of these subcommittees was designed to ensure effective planning and coordination. Each team will focus on its assigned area so that the campaign runs efficiently from the ward level up to the state.

Party officials said the inauguration marks a critical step in kick-starting mobilization efforts across Ekiti State and the APC is aiming to consolidate its structures and energise its base ahead of the election.

With the council in placed, the APC expressed readiness to push for a victorious outing in the upcoming election.

The June 10 inauguration will signal the formal start of intensive campaign activities.

For a better society

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