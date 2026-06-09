Army Cantonment School celebrates @ 40, reaffirms commitment to nation building

As Nigeria continues to grapple with issues of development and nation-building, the Army Cantonment Secondary School Old Students Association (ACSSOSA) has challenged Nigerian youths to contribute more effectively to the growth and advancement of the nation. The association emphasized that all well-meaning Nigerians have a responsibility to ensure that the country continues to produce quality leaders for future generations.

The old students affirmed their commitment to applying the discipline, values, and training acquired during their years at Army Cantonment Secondary School toward the development of Nigeria’s human and capital resources.

Against the backdrop of the forthcoming 2027 general elections, ACSSOSA stressed the importance of patriotism and purposeful leadership, urging Nigerians to work diligently towards national progress

Vice President of the association Mr Kingsley Asemota and Mr Pius Mathew Zibiri presenting items which include photocopiers, and books to Mrs Folorunso Abiodun Florence principal Army Cantonment Junior Secondary School and Mrs Olowe R. O Acting Principal Army Cantonment Senior Secondary School

This commitment was reiterated during the 40th Anniversary Celebration and Reunion of the ACSSOSA 1986/90 Set, held at Ivy Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Founded in 1982 as an offshoot of the Army Children’s School located within Ikeja Army Cantonment, Army Cantonment Secondary School had Mrs. Folusade Oyenike Kufo as its pioneer principal.

The well-attended anniversary and reunion celebration, marked by fun, nostalgia, and pageantry, provided an avenue for networking and reconnection among members, many of whom had not met physically for nearly four decades. Elegantly dressed in white attire with commemorative stoles, alumni members filled the hall with fond memories of their school days while celebrating their achievements in various professional fields.

In his welcome address, the President of ACSSOSA, Mr. Oluwatosin Samson Adeosun, congratulated members for demonstrating integrity, excellence, and professionalism in their respective careers. Speaking through a message sent from the United States of America, he noted that the discipline, hard work, and sincerity instilled in them during their formative years at the school laid the foundation for their present accomplishments.

According to him, members of the association should remain committed to nation-building and continue to serve as worthy ambassadors of their alma mater.

Mr. Adeosun also expressed profound appreciation to the school’s management and teachers for the discipline and standards maintained during their time as students. He observed that many of the measures which students once perceived as strict or punitive later became the building blocks of their success in life.

He also specially appreciate our former principal, Mrs. Kufo, an exceptional woman of discipline and integrity. She maintained zero tolerance for examination malpractice and upheld high moral and academic standards at all times. Her firm but purposeful leadership taught us the values of honesty, hard work, self-reliance, and accountability. Today, many members of this set are excelling in various professions across Nigeria and around the world because of the solid foundation laid during our formative years in school.

The President further encouraged members to continue supporting one another with compassion, understanding, and encouragement, particularly during challenging times.

“As we celebrate this 40th anniversary, may the bond among us continue to grow stronger. May our alma mater continue to flourish and produce great leaders for our nation and the world. Together, let us preserve the legacy of our beloved school for generations yet unborn,” he added.

One of the major highlights of the celebration, which was anchored by the Association’s Vice President and Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, Mr. Kingsley Asemota, was the presentation of awards to deserving individuals.

Leading the list of honourees was the school’s pioneer principal, Mrs. Folusade Oyenike Kufo, who received the Distinguished Leadership Award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the institution.

Other award recipients included Mr. Oluwatosin Adeosun, Mr. Augustine Chiogor, Mrs. Anthonet Agaga, Mr. Kingsley Asemota, Mr. Babatunde Malomo, Mr. Bankole Babatunde, Mr. George Abiodun, and Mr. Aderemi Aderounmi. A posthumous award was also presented in honour of the late Mr. Oladipo Osho for his invaluable contributions during his lifetime.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, Engr. Pius Matthew Zibiri, disclosed that members had organized a special homecoming visit to their alma mater ahead of the anniversary celebration.

During the visit, the old students recreated memorable moments from their school days by wearing their old school uniforms and participating in various school activities while observing the established protocols, providing a nostalgic reflection on their formative years.

The event was concluded with renewed commitments by members to strengthen the association, support one another, and contribute meaningfully to the growth of their alma mater and the development of Nigeria.