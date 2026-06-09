Akwa-Ibom bishop ordains first female evangelist

AKAISO EYO-AKAISO, Uyo

The founder and General Overseer of Joyful Family Worship Church, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Bishop Mako Daniel has made history again by ordaining a former Muslim Zulai Thompson as the first Christian female evangelist of the church.

Bishop Daniel had earlier ordained Thompson as a deaconess some years ago.

Prof Mako, as the only Arewa bishop in Akwa Ibom State boasts of 55 missions in Africa.

“This woman is from a Muslim enclave in Kebbi State. She is the only christian in her family. I ordained her a Deaconess some years ago. I’m calling her out again to be ordained as an evangelist. After the ordination, she will be sent forth to the hinterland to propagate the gospel of Christ,” he said.

Like Jesus gave a charge to his missionaries when he sent them out on evangelism, Prof Mako charged the newly ordained evangelist to ensure that no week passes without she capturing at least a soul.

In the three-day annual international convention which started on 29th – 31st May with the theme, “Walking in the blessings, the guest preacher, Pastor Dr. David George, highlighted some conditions that can make christians to walk in the blessings of God.

Drawing from several verses in the Bible, especially the old testament, the man of God emphasized that any christian who carries His presence can’t be lazy, warning that laziness is not of God.

He didn’t only feed the flocks spiritually with the word, he also dropped a seed for the propagation of the gospel in emulation of the Master Jesus, who also used to administer to his audience physically after the dissemination of the word.

Asked for her response to the charge of evangelizing a soul a week, the newly elevated evangelist Thompson said the task was doable.

For a better society

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