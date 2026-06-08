Two-year-old Sharon wins hearts through her music video

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Sharon Chidera Paul who recently celebrated her 2nd birthday also released a new music video through her “Sharon Music” Label, which her father, Bishop Paul Vincent, launched on her behalf, seeing that she has musical talent and gift, even at her very young age.

The new release is titled “God’s Faithfulness” and is available in leading Music Video distribution platforms such as VEVO and on YouTube.

For most parents, discovering a child’s gift is a moment of great joy. So, for Bishop Paul and Edith, seeing their daughter, Sharon Chidera, embrace music at a tenderly age has become a journey of faith, purpose and encouragement.

Specifically, “God’s Faithfulness” was released to mark and celebrate Sharon’s birthday on May 28th. The release also marks another important step in Sharon Music Label as the Label had previously released 7 Music Singles last year. This also reflects the strong spiritual foundation upon which Sharon is being raised.

As the daughter of the Texas USA-based couple: Bishop Paul and Edith Vincent, Sharon is growing up in a home where faith, discipline, and service to God are central values. Her interest in music began showing at an early age, prompting her parents to begin nurturing her creative abilities while trying to raise her in Christian principles.

Although the songs are created with modern Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, the vision behind the project goes beyond innovation. According to her parents, the goal is to use music as a platform to spread positive values and inspire young people.

Speaking about their daughter’s latest release, her parents said: “Sharon is a gift from God, and as parents, our responsibility is to help her discover and develop the talents God has placed inside her. ‘’God’s Faithfulness’’ is more than just a song; it is a testimony of God’s goodness in our family. We want people to be inspired by the message and to see that when children are guided in the ways of God, their gifts can flourish for His glory.”

The cleric, who is also the President/CEO of Persistence Works TV Network, and the Publisher of Persistence Works Magazine, revealed that the music video is currently being promoted through Sharon’s dedicated music Label, ‘Sharon Music,’ established to support and showcase her talent as she grows up.

“This project is about building something meaningful for the future,” he said.

“We believe in encouraging children to dream, create, and use their gifts positively. Sharon is still very young, but we are committed to supporting her every step of the way while ensuring that God remains at the center of everything she does”, he added.

Bishop Paul further encouraged music lovers and supporters of gospel music, and well-wishers to stream and share the song across various digital platforms and also subscribe to her Sharon Music’s YouTube page.

According to him, “God’s Faithfulness” is available on YouTube and can also be accessed through multiple social media and streaming channels, making it easier for audiences around the world to experience its uplifting message.

The official music video is available on VEVO’s YouTube page created for Sharon Music and can be viewed here:

https://youtu.be/QUufmvfiRGE?si=Rb8R8sxpY3H5BCXr

The release of “God’s Faithfulness” has already generated interest among supporters of gospel music, kids music and followers of the family’s ministry. The song’s message of gratitude, trust, and unwavering belief in God resonates with listeners of all ages.

For Sharon, this latest release may be only the beginning of great career in music. With the support of her parents, a growing platform, and a passion for music, she’ll be looking forward to carving out a place as one of the young voices to watch in the gospel music space.

As her journey unfolds, one thing remains clear: behind the music is a family committed to faith, purpose, and the belief that every God-given talent deserves an opportunity to shine. Therefore, through “God’s Faithfulness,” Sharon Music is already touching hearts and sharing a message of hope that extends far beyond her years.

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