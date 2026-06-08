Tinubu vows to defeat terrorism, hails security personnel

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to defeat terrorism, declaring that Nigeria will neither succumb to fear nor allow criminal elements to define its identity.

The president made the declaration on Monday in a message of appreciation to members of the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

He commended their courage, sacrifice and commitment to safeguarding the country.

Tinubu said terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other violent groups do not represent the values of Nigerians and would not be allowed to undermine the nation’s peace, unity and progress.

He paid tribute to military personnel serving in forests, along highways, in creeks, at forward operating bases and across difficult terrains, noting that their efforts enable millions of Nigerians to go about their daily lives in safety.

“This fight has not been easy. It has come with pain, pressure and sacrifice. But your courage has remained firm. Your service is acknowledged. Your sacrifice is honoured.

Your country does not take you for granted,” the president said.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of families of security personnel, many of whom endure long periods of separation and uncertainty in support of loved ones serving on the front lines.

The president paid special tribute to security personnel who lost their lives in the defence of the country, describing them as heroes whose sacrifices continue to protect communities and preserve national stability.

“We honour those who have paid the supreme price in defence of our country.

“Their courage lives on in rescued communities, protected families and the survival of the nation they served,” he said.

Tinubu stressed that the fight against terrorism requires the support of all citizens and urged Nigerians to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information.

“The fight against terror is not only a military operation. It is a national duty. Citizens must support our security forces by providing timely, useful information.

“When you see something, say something. When you know something, report it,” he said.

The president assured Nigerians that the government would remain resolute in confronting security threats across the country.

“Nigeria will not surrender to fear. We will not allow terrorists, bandits, kidnappers or violent extremists to define who we are as a people.

“Their violence is not our identity. Their hatred does not represent Nigerians of any faith, creed or community,” he said.

Tinubu thanked security personnel for their vigilance and service and offered prayers for their safety as they continue to defend the nation.

For a better society

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