SWAN, AnSFA settle 2-yr faceoff, resolve differences

Iloenyosi in the middle with some of SWAN EXCO.

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

In the interest of the round leather game and sports development in Anambra State, the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Anambra Chapter and the Anambra State Football Association (AnSFA) over the weekend settled their over two-year faceoff and resolved to partner each other.

The resolution was reached after an exclusive meeting between the leadership of SWAN led by its chairman, Chimezie Anaso, and Chikelue Iloenyosi, the Chairman of AnSFA in Awka.

The meeting which lasted over two hours eneded up with stakeholders decided to bury the hatchet and play complementary role with each other for the success of soccer and sporting press in the state.

Present at the meeting were the Vice President of SWAN, Southeast Zone, Mr. Ikem Asika, Chimezie Anaso, Chairman of SWAN in Anambra, Uche Ndeke, Secretary of SWAN in Anambra, Marvelous Ezenwa, Treasurer of SWAN and Chikelue Iloenyosi (General), Chairman of AnSFA and one of his aides, Dashu Chucks.

The parties also agreed to withdraw pending cases against each other wherever it was reported including the Directorate of State Services.

Speaking on the development, Chimezie Anaso said the truce was a positive omen and a turning point for sports in Anambra.

He said, “Though there was no alternative to how the parties reacted to the impasse at the time, there is no doubt that there were collateral losses due to the frosty relationship.

“This is a new dawn for football and sports in Anambra, it is important to note that it happened organically; there was no mediator, no facilitator, it happened in the fullness of time, so we thank God.

“I thank members of SWAN in Anambra and the national leadership under Isaiah Benjamin for their understanding, solidarity and interventions during this period.”

On his part, the VP, SouthEast Zone, Ikem Asika, who expressed surprise as to how things went awry, said he was happy that everything was now in the past.

“Sports and media are like siamese twins; the misunderstanding was not necessary, so I am happy that we are back because football is an important sport that deserves all the attention it can get.

“Chikelue Iloenyosi is a great guy, we have come a long way, there was nothing personal in the faceoff, like the Bible will say , unless the two agree, they cannot work together, so now that we have agreed, it can only be better,” he stated.

The AnSFA chairman, Chikelue Iloenyosi however, recalled the smooth personal relationship he enjoyed with each member of SWAN and wondered how it collapsed.

He said he was fulfilled that the long days of faceoff had come to an end and promised to make SWAN an integral part of his administration going forward.

He added, “I hold nothing against anybody; everyone is a personal friend to me, so I do not know why we should not work as a team. I am happy that we are back, let bygones be bygones.”

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