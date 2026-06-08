Sowore threatens protest over MTN’s ‘no unlimited data’ claim

Activist and African Action Congress, AAC 2027 presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has disputed claims by MTN Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, that unlimited mobile data plans are not available globally unless consumers pay exorbitant prices, describing the assertion as false.

Toriola, during a press conference titled “Data on Trial” held in Lagos on Saturday, said unlimited data plans are not feasible on mobile networks.

He argued that no operator can sustain quality service if every customer has unrestricted access to data at a low cost.

“The issue of unlimited data on mobile network, it does not exist anywhere in the world, except you are paying $400 a month or whatever. There are high bundles and fair usage policies.

“On mobile networks, it does not really exist. There is a limit, because you can never build enough capacity for everyone to be on an unlimited bundle and you think you will provide quality service that will be decent,” he said.

Reacting in a post on X on Sunday, Sowore described Toriola’s claim as false.

He argued that millions of consumers worldwide enjoy truly unlimited or effectively unlimited broadband and mobile data plans at prices that are often more affordable relative to local incomes than what Nigerians currently pay for inferior service.

The AAC presidential candidate, who has consistently criticised telecom operators in Nigeria over data pricing, network quality, and service delivery, hinted at a possible protest against MTN nationwide.

“Liars.

“Millions of consumers around the world enjoy truly unlimited or effectively unlimited broadband and mobile data plans at prices that are often cheaper, relative to income, than what Nigerians pay for far less service.

“Nigerians deserve affordable, reliable, and genuinely consumer-friendly telecommunications services, not endless tariff hikes, poor network quality, and excuses.

“The time to #OCCUPYMTN nationwide is fast approaching!” he wrote.

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