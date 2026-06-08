Solid minerals and menace of illegal mining

With the President Bola Tinubu’s radical attempt to streamline and harmonize revenue from the non-oil sector into the federation account through an Executive Order, it is expected that by now the Federal Government should have been making conscious and deliberate efforts at aggregating and maximizing revenues from the over 41 solid minerals known to be in commercial quantities across over 4,000 locations nationwide as opposed to the current but unfortunate scenario where artisan miners and bandits collude with foreign mercenaries to rob the country of the much needed income.

The case of illegal mining in the country is even made worse by the avoidable deaths at crude sites including the over 25 deaths recently recorded in Jos following the emission of lethal gas from an illegal mining site.

For several decades, Nigeria has proclaimed its intention to diversify the economy away from oil dependence. Among the most promising alternatives to crude oil revenue is the solid minerals sector, where Nigeria is known to be blessed with vast deposits of gold, lithium, limestone, coal, bitumen, lead, zinc and other strategic resources spread across the country. Yet, instead of becoming a pillar of sustainable growth, the sector is increasingly defined by the menace of illegal mining — an activity that denies the nation of humongous revenue, destroys communities, fuels insecurity and undermines environmental sustainability.

Illegal mining, often euphemistically described as “artisanal,” has grown into a sprawling shadow economy. Across states like Zamfara, Niger, Osun, Ebonyi and Plateau, unregulated miners operate with impunity, extracting huge minerals without licenses, safety standards or any regard for environmental consequences. In other words, what should be a source of national prosperity has instead become a pipeline for economic sabotage and environmental degradation.

The cost to Nigeria is enormous. Billions of naira are lost annually through uncollected royalties, taxes and export earnings. Minerals are smuggled out of the country through porous borders, feeding foreign industries while Nigeria bears only the scars.

Unfortunately, these losses weaken public finances at a time when the country desperately needs resources for infrastructure upgrade in such critical areas as healthcare, power, transportation and education as well as protection of lives and properties of citizens.

Sadly, too, beyond revenue losses, illegal mining in our view has become a major security threat. In many communities, armed groups and criminal networks now control mining sites, using proceeds to fund banditry, kidnapping and violent conflict. The Zamfara experience—where illegal gold mining fuels bandit violence—remains a grim reminder of how economic neglect can degenerate into a security crisis. The reason is obvious: when the state abdicates control of its natural resources, non-state actors inevitably fill the vacuum.

Besides, the environmental and human toll is alarming. Illegal mining leaves behind poisoned water sources, degraded farmlands and gaping pits that endanger lives. The tragic cases of lead poisoning in mining communities further underscore the deadly consequences of unregulated extraction. Farmers lose their livelihoods, ecosystems are destroyed, and future generations inherit a damaged environment with little prospect of recovery.

Responsibility for this failure lies squarely with governance deficits. Weak regulation, poor enforcement, corruption and overlapping institutional mandates have allowed illegal mining to thrive. While agencies like the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and security services periodically announce crackdowns, these efforts are often sporadic and unsustainable. Without consistent policy implementation and political will, illegal operators simply return once the spotlight fades.

Therefore, we strongly recommend that solution must go beyond forceful eviction from mining sites. Nigeria needs a comprehensive approach that combines strict enforcement with economic inclusion. Genuine artisanal miners should be formalized through licensing, cooperatives and access to finance, technology and training. This will bring them into the legal economy, improve safety standards and ensure government earns its due. At the same time, large-scale illegal operators and their financiers must face decisive prosecution to dismantle criminal networks and serve as deterrence.

Equally important is community engagement. Host communities must see tangible benefits from mining activities—jobs, infrastructure and social investment—so they become partners in protecting resources rather than accomplices in their plundering.

Transparent data on mineral production and exports, backed by digital monitoring systems, can further reduce leakages and corruption.

Currently, Nigeria stands at a crossroads. The solid minerals sector can either become a catalyst for diversification and development or remain a theatre of lawlessness and loss. Allowing illegal mining to persist is a costly indulgence the nation can no longer afford. To secure its economic future and national security, the government must reclaim control of its minerals, enforce the rule of law and ensure that its natural wealth works for citizens, not the criminal few. The Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act under which armed Mining Marshals are deployed to sites should be strictly enforced.

For a better society

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