Shettima to inaugurate Ekiti projects Tuesday

Vice President Kashim Shettima will be in Ekiti State on Tuesday for a one-day working visit.

Yinka Oyebode, the Special Adviser on Media to Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji, said that the vice president would inaugurate some projects in the state during the visit.

Oyebode, in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, stated that Oyebanji would lead top state officials to receive the Vice President on arrival at the Ekiti Agro Allied International Cargo Airport, Ado Ekiti.

He stated, “During the visit, Vice President Shettima, who will be representing President Bola Tinubu, will perform ground breaking for the Ekiti Knowledge Zone. He will also inaugurate the newly built Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission along old Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti.

“The Vice President will also inaugurate the newly constructed 1.2 kilometres Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Flyover, one of the legacy projects of the Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji administration at Okeyinmi, in Ado Ekiti”.

The visit will be Shettima’s second official visit to Ekiti State. Recall that the Vice President had, in May 2024, paid a similar visit to the State where he inaugurated the Omisanjana- Deeper Life- Ajebandele Road and the MSMSE clinic in Ado -Ekiti, among other official activities.

The statement added that adequate arrangements had been made to make the visit of the Vice President to the state a memorable one.

It stated, “Strategic collaboration with the Federal Government, other sub-national governments, relevant institutions, local and international development agencies, as well as the private sector, remains a strong point in the Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji administration’s development agenda.”

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