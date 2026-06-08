Sanwo-Olu, Oyedele, others to speak at ‘Invest Lagos Summit 3.0’

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy Mr.Taiwo Oyedele, Co-Chair, Lagos Finance & Investment Council (LFIC) Aig Imoukhuede, as well as the Chief Executive Officer, Moniepoint Group, Tosin Eniolorunda will lead other eminent Nigerians at the Invest in Lagos Summit 3.0.

The event will run from June 8-9 at Eko Hotel and Suites on Victoria Island.

Lagos State Government and Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) which are the organizers believe it will be another bold attempt to attract more investments in Lagos.

The theme is: “Lagos: Business Gateway to Africa”. The summit will feature a lineup of sessions focused on Lagos as Africa’s Global Gateway, the Future of Technology and Innovation, Unlocking Investment, Building the Cities of the Future, Global Partnerships for Growth, Talent, Creativity and Culture, and Energy and Sustainability.

The summit is designed to position Lagos as Africa’s premier destination for investment, trade, innovation, infrastructure development, and economic partnerships.

The two-day summit, themed around unlocking investment opportunities and accelerating sustainable economic growth, will bring together high-level participants from across the public and private sectors to explore opportunities in technology, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, finance, creative industries, and urban development.

Speaking ahead of the summit, the Head of the Media Subcommittee and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Gbenga Omotoso, explained that the summit has been carefully structured to move beyond conversations and focus on actionable outcomes that can stimulate investment inflows into Lagos State.

Omotoso said the summit will provide a platform to showcase the state’s investments in transportation, technology, energy, manufacturing, tourism, and urban development, while also highlighting opportunities for local and international investors.

“Invest Lagos 3.0 is more than a conference; it is a strategic platform designed to connect investors with opportunities, facilitate meaningful partnerships, and showcase Lagos as Africa’s most attractive investment destination. Through this summit, we are bringing together government leaders, global investors, development institutions, and business executives to explore opportunities that will unlock growth, create jobs, and accelerate economic development across Lagos and Nigeria,” he said.

The summit will also feature investment pitches by governors, exhibitions by participating organisations, networking opportunities, a gala dinner, and site visits to major infrastructure and industrial projects, including the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Lagos Free Zone, Lagos Port, and RusselSmith’s advanced manufacturing facility.