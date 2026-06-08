Oil production threatened as Warri communities shut flow stations over INEC delineation report

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‎EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

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‎WARRI – A fresh wave of unrest swept through parts of Delta State on Monday as hundreds of residents from Ijaw and Urhobo communities shut down several oil flow stations in protest against the non-implementation of the Warri Federal Constituency delineation report prepared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

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‎The action follows repeated warnings by community leaders that oil production could be disrupted if the electoral body failed to implement the outcome of the delineation exercise reportedly conducted in compliance with a Supreme Court judgment.

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‎Protesters occupied strategic oil facilities, including Abiteye (Kenyagbene), Otunana, Jones Creek, Egwa I, Egwa II, Odidi 1 and 2, Batan and Ogbanabou flow stations.

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The demonstrators, made up of women, youths and community leaders, carried placards demanding implementation of the report and warning that production activities would remain suspended until concrete action is taken.

‎At the centre of the dispute is the delineation of wards, polling units and constituencies within the Warri Federal Constituency, a process undertaken by INEC following a Supreme Court directive.

It will be recalled that just last week, the Itsekiri ethnic nationality held a world press conference where they insisted on their rejection of the INEC delineation report on the grounds of irregularities, calling for a fresh exercise.

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‎Addressing journalists during the protest, Chief Dr (Mrs) Marian Ebike A. Ogoba accused INEC of delaying implementation despite the completion of consultations and stakeholder engagements.

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‎”We have waited patiently for the authorities to do the right thing. If our voices continue to be ignored, we have no option but to demand justice through peaceful protest. No implementation of the ward delineation, no oil production,” she stated.

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‎Madam Fanty Goodness Owotorufa said the communities remained committed to peaceful engagement but insisted that implementation of the report was non-negotiable.

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‎”The delineation exercise has been completed. The report has been presented. What remains is implementation. We want INEC to obey the Supreme Court judgment,” she said.

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‎Dr Paul Boyitie of Benikrukru Community argued that stakeholders had participated throughout the process and that objections had already been considered before the final report was unveiled in Asaba on 20 May.

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‎”The report clearly identified the wards occupied by the various ethnic nationalities. Stakeholders were invited and the final report was presented. We are asking INEC to implement the outcome,” he said.

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‎At the Otunana Flow Station, Edith Odafe of Kokodiagbene Community reiterated the protesters’ demand for implementation of the approved wards and constituencies.

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‎Community representative Mrs Gladys Kele said residents would continue the peaceful protest until their concerns were addressed.

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‎The shutdown has triggered concerns among industry observers about possible consequences for crude oil production and federation revenue if operations remain suspended for an extended period.

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‎Sources within the affected communities claimed that the impacted facilities contribute substantial daily production volumes, although official figures were not immediately available.

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‎The situation also appeared to have heightened tensions across parts of the Warri Federal Constituency.

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‎Local sources reported growing anxiety among residents amid disagreements over the proposed implementation of the delineation framework.

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‎There were reports of disruptions to some economic activities and movements in parts of the area as stakeholders monitored developments, though authorities had not officially commented on such reports at the time of filing this story.

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‎Political observers note that the dispute represents the latest chapter in a long-running debate over representation, electoral boundaries and political participation within the Warri Federal Constituency.

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‎The controversy is expected to remain a major issue ahead of preparations for the 2027 general elections.

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‎Community leaders have called on the Federal Government, INEC and other relevant stakeholders to urgently engage affected groups in order to prevent further escalation and ensure a peaceful resolution.

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‎As of press time, security agencies were monitoring the situation, while neither INEC nor the affected oil companies had released formal statements regarding the shutdown.

Meanwhile, while the protest was ongoing, DAILY CHAMPION gathered that the Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, met with the Itsekiri, ljaw, and Urhobo leaders to strengthen unity and security in the state.

The meeting, it was gathered, brought together ethnic leaders, top security agencies, and government officials to discuss peace and collaborative solutions for the state after which a peace agreement was signed by all parties.

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