Nigerian Engineers challenged to reject mediocrity, deliver engineered solutions to national crises

From left: Past Chairman, The Nigerian Society of Engineers(NSE) Ikeja Branch, Engr. Francis Ogunmanam, representing the Chairman of the Occasion, Engr. Issac Olurunfemi, Guest Speaker, Executive Technology Advisor at Amber Global Space Limited, Mr. Ademola Adesola, Keynote Speaker, Engr.Sesan Odukoya;Chairman, The Nigerian Society of Engineers(NSE) Ikeja Branch, Engr. Nimot Muili;and Son of Late Engr. Olu Awoyinfa, Dr. Segun Awoyinfa and Master of the Ceremony, Engr. Okhai Igbebo, during the Nigerian Society of Engineers(NSE) Ikeja Branch, 17th Olu Awoyinfa Annual Lecture and Induction of News Corporate Members on ”Engineering the Future with Excellence Innovation and Professionalism” NSE Ikeja Branch in Lagos on Saturday, 6 JUNE 2026.

CHINYERE IKEANYI

Newly inducted members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) have been urged to position themselves as architects of national transformation by rejecting mediocrity and embracing excellence, innovation, and uncompromising professionalism.

The charge came during the Olu Awoyinfa Memorial Lecture Series and Induction Ceremony organised by the NSE Ikeja Branch on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Lagos.

Keynote Speaker, Odukoya Olusesan, also addressed the gathering, stressed that Nigeria’s persistent challenges — unreliable power supply, flooding, post-harvest food losses, and collapsing infrastructure — not primarily as political issues but as engineering failures demanding bold, homegrown engineering solutions.

“Nigeria does not merely need policies; Nigeria needs engineered solutions,” the address declared, drawing a direct connection between professional engineering standards and the country’s survival and progress.

The event’s strong message warned against the “gradual normalisation of mediocrity” in the profession, stressing that failed projects, abandoned infrastructure, and preventable technical disasters reflect lapses in standards, accountability, and continuous learning. Engineers were cautioned that stopping their education in a world reshaped by artificial intelligence, renewable energy, smart systems, and advanced manufacturing would render them irrelevant.

Instead, the gathering called for a new generation focused on practical innovation — such as solar mini-grids, improved irrigation, and smarter infrastructure — to tackle Nigeria’s developmental deficits. The core question posed was whether Nigerian engineers would be defined by shortcuts and personal gain or by ethics, quality, and public interest.

In his remarks, NSE President Engr. Ali Alimasuya Rabiu, FNSE, FAEng, MFR, announced that the society has grown to over 81,000 members across 94 branches nationwide, with expanding international chapters. Rabiu, represented at the event, described the late Engr. Emmanuel Oluwafemi Awoyinfa as “a symbol of excellence and ethical conduct” whose legacy remains critical to Nigeria’s development.

The President highlighted initiatives connecting Nigerian engineers globally through the International Mobility Committee, alongside welfare programmes including the NSE Benevolent Fund and Mass Housing Scheme. New corporate members were specifically urged to uphold the highest ethical standards, prioritise public safety, and place national interest above personal gain.

Ikeja Branch Chairman Engr. Nimot Muili, MSc, FNSE, FINEE, PMP, in her welcome address, emphasised the theme “Engineering the Future with Excellence, Innovation & Professionalism.” She paid tribute to Engr. Awoyinfa’s role in founding the branch in 1993, which has grown into a recognised centre of professional excellence.

Rabiu invited engineers, policymakers, academics, and industry stakeholders to the 2026 International Engineering Conference and Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 30 to December 4, 2026, at the International Conference Centre, Maiduguri, Borno State. The theme — “Engineering Innovation for Enhanced Security and Sustainable National Development” — aligns with national priorities. Organisers anticipate over 6,000 participants and a major exhibition of cutting-edge technologies.

The event reinforced the NSE’s growing influence as a driver of professional standards and national development, while celebrating the enduring legacy of one of Nigeria’s engineering pioneers.

For a better society

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