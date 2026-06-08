Nigeria doesn’t belong to kidnappers — Okpebholo

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo has declared that Nigeria does not belong to kidnappers and other criminal elements operating across the country.

Okpebholo made the statement on Sunday during a visit to LoveWorld City (Christ Embassy) in Benin City, where he requested prayers against kidnapping, cultism and other security challenges.

He also called for prayers for peace, prosperity, good governance and economic recovery in Nigeria.

The governor further urged the congregation to pray for President Bola Tinubu, asking God to grant him wisdom, guidance and strength to lead the nation and manage its economy effectively.

Expressing confidence in the power of prayers, Okpebholo said Nigeria would overcome its current challenges.

“This country does not belong to kidnappers. No individual or group should hold the nation captive for personal or political interests,” he said.

“As elections draw closer, kidnapping has become a growing concern. However, with the prayers of God’s people and collective efforts, we believe these challenges will be overcome,” he added.

He added that prayers for Nigeria would naturally extend to the safety and well-being of Edo State and other parts of the country.

The officiating pastor, Moses Olayemi, led the congregation in prayers for Nigeria, its leaders, local government areas, economy, and communities.

He prayed for divine peace, protection, economic restoration, and spiritual awakening across Edo State and the nation.

Pastor Olayemi also commended Governor Okpebholo for ongoing developmental projects in Edo State, particularly improvements in road infrastructure.

“We appreciate the transformation taking place across the state. The roads and other projects are improving daily, and we commend your efforts. May God grant you the resources and strength to complete what you have started,” he said.

For a better society

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