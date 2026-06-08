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Nat’l Planning , Economic Development holds public hearing at NASS

by Peter Anayo045

From left… Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on National Planning and Economic Development, Hon Clement Jimbo; Chairman of the Committee, Hon Gboyega Isiaka; representative of the Speaker, House of Representatives / House leader, Hon Julius Ihonvbere and another member of the committee, Hon. Bayo Balogun, during the public hearing to repeal and enact 2025 Statistics Bill, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja … PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

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