NANS plans Monday protest over LAUTECH student suspension

.UNN dismisses attack rumour, bans motorcycles on campus

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NAN South-West Zone D, on Sunday decried the suspension of some students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, LAUTECH in Oyo State, over their alleged involvement in a peaceful protest concerning the relocation of the Anatomy and Physiology Departments from the College of Health Sciences to the Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the association’s Public Relations Officer, Olugbemi Timothy; the General Secretary, Ojetola Babatunde; and the Coordinator, Adeyemo Josiah, in Ibadan.

NANS, which explained that it did not encourage the breakdown of law and order, added that it is unfair that students who raised legitimate concerns over a policy that directly affects their academic welfare are being subjected to punitive measures rather than constructive engagement.

It lamented that rather than addressing the underlying concerns that led to the protest, the institution has chosen a path that appears punitive and capable of intimidating students from expressing genuine grievances.

The association, therefore, vowed to occupy the institution’s premises tomorrow, Monday, June 8, 2026, for a peaceful protest over the suspension.

NANS said, “We received with deep concern the suspension letters issued to several students of LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, over their alleged involvement in a peaceful protest concerning the relocation of the Anatomy and Physiology Departments from the College of Health Sciences to the Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences.

“While NANS does not encourage the breakdown of law and order, we find it troubling that students who raised legitimate concerns over a policy that directly affects their academic welfare are being subjected to punitive measures rather than constructive engagement.

“Information available to us indicates that the affected students protested the abrupt implementation of a relocation directive which carries significant implications for their academic activities, transportation, finances, and overall welfare.

“At the time of the protest, representatives of NANS South-West, acting on our directive, engaged the students and management stakeholders in efforts to promote dialogue and de-escalate tensions.

“It is therefore disappointing that rather than addressing the underlying concerns that led to the protest, the institution has chosen a path that appears punitive and capable of intimidating students from expressing genuine grievances.

“NANS South-West is equally concerned that this development is occurring against the backdrop of the prolonged suspension of the Students’ Union Government in LAUTECH.”

The association stressed that for years, assurances have been made regarding the restoration of student unionism in the institution, yet students remain without a properly functioning representative structure through which their concerns can be formally channelled.

It further lamented that the absence of a Students’ Union in the institution has continued to widen the communication gap between the management and students, creating avoidable tensions.

NANS considered the suspension of those students for four semesters excessive, disproportionate, and inconsistent with the principles of fair hearing, restorative justice, and democratic engagement within academic communities.

The association, therefore, demanded, “Immediate review and reversal of the suspension of the affected students. An open dialogue between the university management and representatives of the affected students. A clear and time-bound roadmap for the restoration of the SUG in LAUTECH.

In a related development, the Management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN has assured staff, students and visitors of their safety following the circulation of a social media post alleging an impending terrorist attack and mass abduction on the Nsukka campus.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Acting Public Relations Officer of the university, Inya Agha Egwu, the institution said it had no credible security intelligence or verified threat supporting the claims contained in the online post.

“The University wishes to state that there is no credible security intelligence or verified threat to the University of Nigeria that supports the claims contained in the post.

“The information being circulated is therefore unsubstantiated and should not be regarded as factual,” the statement read.

Despite the absence of any confirmed threat, the university said it had adopted additional precautionary measures to strengthen security on campus.

“These measures include the deployment of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army at key entry points to complement the efforts of the University Security Unit.

“In addition, some access gates to the Nsukka campus will be temporarily closed to enhance the monitoring and regulation of movement into and out of the University,” the statement said.

The management further disclosed that motorcycle operations within the campus had been suspended with immediate effect.

“Consequently, no motorcycle will be permitted beyond the University gates except those belonging to authorised security personnel.

“Staff who commute to work on motorcycles are advised to park them at designated locations outside the campus perimeter before proceeding to their offices,” the statement added.

The university urged members of its community to remain calm and continue normal academic and administrative activities without fear.

It also appealed to parents, guardians, students, staff and the general public to refrain from spreading unverified information capable of causing anxiety, panic or disruption.

While reiterating that there is no known threat to the institution, the management encouraged students and staff to remain vigilant and security-conscious, adding that any suspicious movement or activity should be promptly reported to the university’s security department or relevant security agencies.

It stressed that security remains a collective responsibility and called for the cooperation of all stakeholders in maintaining a peaceful and secure academic environment.

The management also cautioned against relying on anonymous social media posts and unverified online messages, particularly those containing sensational claims capable of generating fear and uncertainty.

It reaffirmed its commitment to providing a safe, secure and conducive environment for teaching, learning and research.

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