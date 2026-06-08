FG won’t surrender to terrorists, bandits, Tinubu assures Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his administration will intensify efforts to ease the economic hardship facing citizens while remaining resolute in tackling insecurity and securing the release of all persons held captive across the country.

Tinubu gave the assurance in a message delivered by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, at the National Inter-Denominational Church Service held on Sunday in Abuja as part of activities marking the 2026 Democracy Day celebration.

The service, with the theme, “God of Hope, Actualise Our Dreams,” was attended by prominent government officials, religious leaders and other dignitaries.

Among those present were Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Didi Walson-Jack.

Akume congratulated Nigerians on 27 years of uninterrupted democratic rule since 1999, describing the milestone as a testament to the resilience, commitment and sacrifices of citizens who fought for the restoration of democracy.

He paid tribute to pro-democracy activists and patriots of the June 12 struggle, noting that many endured persecution, injuries and death in the quest for democratic governance.

The SGF said the President remained committed to fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities and would redouble efforts to ensure that the socio-economic challenges confronting Nigerians were substantially reduced through the delivery of sustainable democratic dividends.

He acknowledged the hardship facing many households, including insecurity, kidnappings and displacement in some communities.

“Government is sensitive to all these pains, shares in these pains and has heard your cries,” Akume said.

According to him, Tinubu is leading efforts to address the challenges with compassion and a strong sense of responsibility.

On security, the SGF said the safety of Nigerians remained a top priority of the Federal Government, describing recent attacks and abductions as painful reminders that more work remained to be done.

He assured citizens that the safe return of all persons in captivity remained a national priority, adding that security agencies were being provided with the necessary support and resources to protect lives and property.

“The government will never succumb to terror, banditry or any form of criminal intimidation,” he said.

Akume urged Nigerians to reject violence, hate campaigns and divisive rhetoric as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections gradually gather momentum.

He also cautioned youths against involvement in thuggery, political violence, misinformation, ethnic abuse and religious intolerance.

“Do not rent out your conscience for money, drugs, political patronage or online applause. Your future is worth more than any politician’s temporary convenience,” he said.

The SGF called on religious leaders, traditional rulers, civil society organisations, the media and families to promote tolerance, peaceful coexistence and responsible conduct as the nation approaches another election cycle.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to democratic governance, interfaith harmony and peaceful engagement with the international community, stressing that the country’s democratic institutions remained strong and resilient despite prevailing challenges.

Akume commended members of the Armed Forces and other security agencies for their sacrifices in safeguarding the nation and sustaining democratic rule.

He urged Nigerians to honour the sacrifices of the June 12 heroes by working towards a nation where elections are peaceful, leaders are accountable, communities are secure and citizens live with dignity.

For a better society

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