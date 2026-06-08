Faleke urges civil servants to prioritize integrity, due process

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance, Hon James Faleke (APC-Lagos) has urged civil servants to prioritise integrity and due process for speedy development of the country.

Faleke gave the charge in an interview with newsmen on the sideline of a book launch to mark the 60th birthday and retirement of the Clerk of the committee, Mr Oscar Okoro in Abuja

The title of the book is, “The Nigerian Legislature; A Practical Guide for Lawmakers.”

The lawmaker described Okoro as dedicated, committed and hardworking civil servant that should be emulated by younger generations.

“The civil service mainly, they build the country. They are the technocrats. They are the people that we, politicians rely on.

“And if the civil servants decide to get this done properly, I think the country will get better. Even when the politician says let us do it the other way and he says no, let us follow the rules, I think Nigeria will better off.

“It is about dedication to the development of Nigeria, when you trust and believe in the country, you will want to see the success of the country.

“Okoro is a very, very hardworking guy, unlike others, he is not money conscious, he just wants to see things accordingly and appreciably.

“And for every time I push him hard, he works harder. I believe he is going to succeed very well in his retirement. So I wish him luck and I pray that the family would get the better of him,” he said.

Also speaking the Deputy Chairman of the committee, Abubakar Saidu (APC-Niger) said that Okoro’s relationship with him had gone beyond official to family.

He described Okoro as a professional to the core and exemplary, saying that the younger generation will have a lot to learn from him.

“He is very dedicated, very patient, he is a professional, excellent and committed as well as exemplary when it comes to the job,” he said.

On his part, the spokesman for the house, Akin Rotimi (APC-Ekiti) described Okoro as a model public servant and commended him for meritorious service rendered to the National Assembly and indeed the country.

“My encouragement to people in service is that, this is the kind of person to model and pattern their careers after, people that have integrity and diligence their watch word,” he said.

Rotimi said that though the system has inbuilt mentorship and leadership recruitment processes, Okoro’ wealth of experience and expertise will be greatly missed.

Responding, Okoro attributed his success in life to God Almighty, saying that life itself is very difficult and cautious journey.

“You have to know your onions, be hardworking, be patient, humble and respectful. If these are lacking, you are bound to fail either in the National Assembly or anywhere in life,” he said.

Okoro said that he would return to legal practice, consultancy and dedicate the rest of his life to mentorship of younger generations and service to God.

Earlier, the book reviewer, Prof. Kabir Danladi of the Department of Public Law, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) said that the book is a demonstration of hardwork and dedication to service exhibited by the author in the 27 years service to the nation.

He said that the book provides a practical and institutional guide for the Nigerians legislature with focus on the National Assembly.

The professor said that the books covers the constitutional foundation of National Assembly, internal structure, legislative procedure, oversight functions and its relationship with other arms of government.

Danladi said that the 335-page book is structured acrossed nine chapters, each addressing a distinct legislative life from historical foundation, constitutional law to practical step-by-step guidance on legislative procedure.

He said that there is alternative to reading especially for those who want to grasp the knowledge therein saying that reading is a command for human development and progress.

The professor recommended the book for all lawmakers, politicians and for all Nigerians to read and enhance the understanding of the legislature.

For a better society

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