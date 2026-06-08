ESUT, Vertex Labs sign MoU on AI to consolidate technological innovation

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vertex Labs, a technology, artificial intelligence and innovation specialist based in Doha, State of Qatar, for the establishment, development and operation of an Institute of Applied Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Computing at a new campus.

The technology infrastructure and academic partnership agreement follow extensive consultations, culminating in the finalisation of a comprehensive framework for the proposed institute.

The ESUT Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Aloysius-Michael Okolie, expressed confidence in the agreement, describing the university’s position in the Memorandum as its finalised position for the partnership.

According to the Director of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), ESUT, Dr. Egwuagu Onyekachi, “the decision to locate the South-East Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Cyber Security at ESUT followed a rigorous merit-based assessment process conducted by TETFund.”

As part of its national initiative to establish Centres of Excellence focused on Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Coding, Machine Learning, and Cyber Security across the country’s six geopolitical zones, TETFund designated one institution in each zone to host the programme. ESUT was selected to serve as the South-East Centre.

The university’s selection was influenced by several factors, including its status as one of Nigeria’s first-generation state-owned universities and the country’s first University of Science and Technology. The institution’s existing technical capacity, infrastructure, and readiness to commence operations also contributed significantly to its emergence as the preferred host.

A committee established by TETFund for the assessment of prospective host institutions visited ESUT twice in 2025 to evaluate its facilities and technical capabilities. The committee inspected the university’s infrastructure, including the Digital Bridge Institute, which is designated to house the Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Cyber Security Sciences.

Following its assessments, the committee submitted a favourable report, leading to ESUT’s selection as the host institution for the South-East zone.

Other institutions selected through the same merit-based process include Gombe State University for the North-East, Federal University Lokoja for the North-Central zone, the Nigerian Defence Academy for the North-West, the University of Calabar for the South-South, and Lagos State University for the South-West.

According to the Director of Innovation at Vertex Labs, Chekwube Eneje, “at the planned new campus, Artificial Intelligence will be integrated and applied in the teaching and learning of all courses taught at the institute, including Health, Law, Business, Engineering, Medicine, Journalism, and others.”

Earlier, as part of its engagements in Qatar, the ESUT delegation undertook strategic visits to Qatar University and the Meeza Data Centre to explore partnerships that will support the university’s technological transformation agenda and strengthen its capacity for research, innovation, and digital infrastructure development.

At Qatar University, one of the region’s leading institutions for research, innovation, and higher education, the delegation held discussions on potential areas of collaboration, particularly in relation to ESUT’s vision of establishing a world-class Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Innovation.

The Vice President for Research and Innovation at Qatar University, Dr. Ayman Arbid, expressed the institution’s willingness to collaborate and support the initiative. He noted that Qatar University is also expanding its AI programmes and emphasised that one of the key challenges in the development of artificial intelligence globally is the availability of highly skilled talent.

Speaking during the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor of ESUT, Professor Aloysius Okolie, stated that the university’s objective is to improve graduate employability by equipping students with adaptable, future-ready skills aligned with emerging global technological trends.

Following the meeting at Qatar University, the delegation proceeded to the Meeza Data Centre, a leading technology partner and managed services provider supporting critical digital infrastructure across Qatar.

The delegation was received by the Senior Data Centre Manager, Mohammed Meraj Ali, who led a guided tour of the facility and showcased the advanced infrastructure that supports modern digital ecosystems, enterprise technology solutions, and innovation-driven institutions.

During the visit, officials of Meeza Group pledged support for the future development of ESUT’s proposed data centre through consultancy services, design, construction, rack and hardware supply, and data lifecycle management solutions. The company reaffirmed its commitment to building a long-term and sustainable partnership with the university.

Professor Okolie commended the Government of Enugu State for its commitment to innovation, infrastructure development, and economic transformation, noting that the state’s development agenda is creating an enabling environment for investment, technology adoption, and knowledge-driven growth.

Meeza officials also highlighted the company’s successful partnership model with Qatar Foundation, explaining that its approach is founded on long-term collaboration, capacity building, and sustainable institutional development rather than short-term engagements.

Speaking on the importance of digital infrastructure, Meeza’s Sales Director, Alaa Ayad, emphasised the sovereignty, security, and operational control institutions gain from owning dedicated data centres rather than relying exclusively on public cloud platforms. He further noted that the company works with leading international technology partners and remains open to strategic collaborations that advance innovation and digital transformation.

The engagements with Qatar University and Meeza represent important milestones in ESUT’s ambition to develop a world-class ecosystem for artificial intelligence, innovation, advanced computing, and digital research.

The university delegation is expected to consolidate the outcomes of the visit and present recommendations that will support the advancement of technology-driven education, cutting-edge research, and digital infrastructure development in Enugu State upon its return to Nigeria.

The signing of the MoU with Vertex Labs and the positive engagements held with notable institutions in Qatar mark a major step forward in ESUT’s vision of becoming a leading centre of excellence in artificial intelligence, advanced computing, innovation, and technology-driven learning in Nigeria.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2